I Was Awestruck, Starstruck: John Cena Recalls Meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Anant-Radhika Wedding - Watch

Published : Aug 5, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena was all praises for his icon Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He talks about meeting the global icon on his visit to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

John Cena recalls his 'starstruck' meeting with Shah Rukh Khan
John Cena recalls his 'starstruck' meeting with Shah Rukh Khan (ANI)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a Bollywood superstar but a global icon. With his outstanding contribution to cinema, wisdom and down-to-earth personality, his popularity has only grown over the years. SRK has established himself as a great source of inspiration for many people around the world during his three-decade-long career. John Cena, the 16-time WWE champion and Hollywood actor, expressed appreciation for King Khan in his latest interaction with a news agency.

John Cena Recalls Meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Anant-Radhika Wedding (Video credit: ANI)

Cena, who will appear in Prime Video's Jackpot film, spoke with a media agency via Zoom video call and detailed how Shah Rukh inspired him throughout his life. He also admitted that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when he met him in person. "He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognize all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them, he refelcted.

John Cena shares experience of meeting SRK at Anant-Radhika wedding
John Cena shares experience of meeting SRK at Anant-Radhika wedding (X)

The professional wrestler further added: "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."

Earlier, on July 14, a day after visiting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, the Hollywood actor shared a picture with SRK from his meeting with the Jawan star at the bash on his X account. In the post, he emphasised SRK's influence on his life, writing: "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful to the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life."

