'I Was Asked To Change My Entire Identity': Neelam Kothari Opens Up About Her Struggles In First Failed Marriage

Hyderabad: Actor Neelam Kothari broke her silence about the struggles in her first marriage to UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia. Neelam, who tied the knot with Sethia in 2000, reflected on the marriage and subsequent divorce in a recent episode of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3.

Opening up about the pressure she faced during her first marriage, Neelam shared how she was asked to make several changes to her lifestyle and identity. "I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg and alcohol. I was fine with all of that. But then I was asked to change my name, and I did that too. But when it came to changing my entire identity, I just couldn't," Neelam said.

She admitted that this constant suppression led her to question her choices. "I used to be in a supermarket or out for lunch, and someone would come up to me and ask, 'Are you Neelam the actress?' And I had to say, 'No, I am not Neelam.'"

In an emotional revelation, Neelam recounted the moment her daughter Ahana found out about her divorce through a Google search. "Ahana came to me and said, 'Mumma, you never told me you were divorced.' I just died. I had no words. She and her friends had been googling me, and the first thing that came up was my divorce. It was a tough conversation," Neelam shared, explaining how unprepared she was for that moment.

Neelam was one of the most prominent actors in the 1990s, starring opposite major Bollywood stars including Govinda. However, her sudden exit from films after her marriage left many fans disappointed. After her divorce from Rishi, Neelam returned to India and eventually married actor Sameer Soni. They adopted their daughter Ahana in 2013.