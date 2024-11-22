I Want to Talk X Reviews: Abhishek Bachchan Delivers Emotional Depth, but Does Its Pace Work for Everyone?

Hyderabad: Shoojit Sircar's latest directorial, I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan, is garnering a mix of praise and criticism on social media. As the film officially hit the screens on November 22, 2024, viewers have flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) with their opinions. While opinions are divided on the pacing of the movie, the overwhelming consensus is that I Want To Talk features one of Abhishek Bachchan's best performances to date.

Based on the real-life story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor, the film explores complex relationships, primarily focusing on a father's bond with his daughter, set against the backdrop of a life-altering surgery. Playing the role of Arjun Sen, Bachchan is being hailed for his nuanced portrayal. His character is both emotionally raw and deeply relatable, embodying the struggles of a father facing not only a life-threatening illness but also the complexities of his relationship with his daughter.

Taking to X, a user in his review wrote, "#IWantToTalk features one of #ShoojitSircar's most subtle and emotional portrayals of complex relationships. Though it revolves around medical surgeries, it's more than just a plot-it's about the emotional depth between characters. The film could have been a bit tighter, but the slow pace allows for a deep emotional connection, which is essential to understand the characters' journey (sic)."

Abhishek Bachchan's performance has sparked numerous accolades. One user tweeted, "His paragraph of performance and versatility is growing up and up... Hindi cinema's most underrated best actor @juniorbachchan delivered yet another masterclass performance in his latest film #IWantToTalk. Watch it in cinemas near you!"

Another commenter praised Bachchan's subtlety, writing: "It feels like Abhishek Bachchan is not acting. He is so natural that he is the character. I might not be explaining it right, but he is so so so good. Like Father... like son. In this movie, I don't know but he might be remembered forever for this movie @SrBachchan ji."

Another X post read: "Director #ShoojitSircar weaves an inspiring tale of an uncommon man. With masterful storytelling, he draws you into the struggles of his lead character. It takes GUTS to do a role like this & #AbhishekBachchan shines high by displaying a fantastic performance with effortless ease." An X user wrote, "#IWantToTalk just watched. What a masterpiece, awesome 👌 movie, best movie of 2024... maza aa gya.. Performance by @juniorbachchan just wow, what a performance range. 👏 👏 excellent. A must-watch movie."

Despite the praise for the performances, some did note the film's pacing, describing it as a slow burn that might not be suited for everyone. However, even those critical of the pacing still considered the positives to outweigh the negatives.