I Want to Talk Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan to 'Look at the Brighter Side of Life' in Shoojit Sircar Directorial

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, I Want To Talk, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Scheduled for release on November 22, the film promises a unique blend of humour and emotions, focusing on the life of a man who embodies unwavering optimism in the face of adversity.

The teaser for I Want To Talk was recently unveiled, featuring Abhishek's voiceover only. In an engaging manner, he states, "I just do not love to talk, I live to talk. Zinda hone main aur marne main mujhe bas yeh ek basic difference dikhta hai. Zinda log bol paate hai. Mare huye bol nahi paate." This poignant message encapsulates the film's theme, highlighting the importance of expressing oneself and maintaining a positive outlook, no matter the circumstances.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the teaser's smart and quirky presentation is further enhanced by the charming bobblehead of Abhishek, which adds a playful touch to the film's promotional material. Sharing the teaser, Junior Bachchan wrote: "We all know that one person who ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶s̶ lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him!"

Prior to I Want To Talk, Abhishek was seen in the sports drama Ghoomer, where he played a pivotal role alongside talented co-stars Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher. The film told the inspiring story of a young cricket prodigy overcoming personal challenges. Moving forward, Abhishek is also slated to appear in the highly anticipated film King, alongside megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand, King is expected to showcase a different side of Abhishek, as he takes on a negative role.

