I Want To Talk Box Office: Film Marks Lowest Day 1 Collection for Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar

Hyderabad: Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited film I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan, made its debut on November 22, 2024. Despite positive feedback from critics and audiences, the film had a slow start at the box office. According to early estimates by Industry tracker Sacnilk, I Want To Talk earned a mere Rs 25 lakh nett on its opening day in India, with an overall occupancy rate of just 7.44 percent. This disappointing performance marks the lowest opener in both Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar's careers.

Comparison with Abhishek Bachchan's Previous Films

Abhishek Bachchan, who has had notable hits such as Dhoom 3 (2013), Happy New Year (2014), and Housefull 3 (2016), saw a significant contrast in I Want To Talk. His highest-ever opener, Dhoom 3, amassed Rs 271.07 crore worldwide, followed by Happy New Year with Rs 199.95 crore. However, I Want To Talk failed to live up to even the modest numbers of his previous releases. His recent films, Ghoomer (2023) and Dasvi (2022), also did not make a significant impact at the box office but managed to mint more than the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Shoojit Sircar's Filmography

Shoojit Sircar, known for his successful films like Vicky Donor (2012), Piku (2015), has also seen a drop in his film's box office performance in recent years. However, his previous theatrical release, October (2018), had a much stronger opening, grossing Rs 4.25 crore on its first day. The Abhishek Bachchan starer comes after a long haul as Sircar's two directorials post-pandemic, Gulabo Sitabo and Sardar Udham, were released directly on OTT platforms due to the ongoing global health crisis.

What to Expect in Upcoming Days

Despite the slow start, there are hopes that I Want To Talk may see an uptick in box office numbers over the weekend, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth and critical acclaim surrounding its performances and unique storytelling. The film's premise, revolving around Abhishek's character, Arjun, and his complicated relationship with his daughter, has struck a chord with audiences.

About the Film

In I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan portrays Arjun Sen, an NRI cancer survivor on the brink of a life-changing surgery. Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have produced the project under Rising Sun Films.

Read More