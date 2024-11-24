I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 2: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Sees Mild Growth But Still Under Rs 1 Crore

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's latest film I Want To Talk, which hit the silver screens on November 22, has received rave reviews, particularly for Bachchan's career-defining performance and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's masterful storytelling. However, despite the critical acclaim, the film has failed to draw audiences to cinemas.

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 2

The film opened with a modest Rs 0.25 crore on Friday, followed by a slight uptick to Rs 0.44 crore on Saturday, as per early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the film has so far collected Rs 69 lakh in total. The figures reflect an underwhelming response, given the positive reviews and appreciation for its nuanced theme.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 - Rs 0.25 Cr

Day 2 - Rs 0.44 Cr (early estimates)

Total - Rs Rs 0.69 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Critics Praise, Audience Misses

Critics have applauded I Want To Talk as a thoughtful cinematic experience, delving into themes of solitude, emotional struggles, and hard life choices. Many hailed Abhishek's portrayal of Arjun, a man grappling with a life-altering surgery and a fractured relationship with his daughter, as his finest performance. However, despite these merits, the film has struggled to reach a larger audience, particularly in smaller towns and the heartland.

Marketing

One key reason for the film's underperformance could be its limited promotional campaign, which failed to create sufficient buzz among potential viewers. While the trailer was well-received, the lack of widespread marketing left many unaware of the film's release.

Releasing at a time when major Hindi films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are winding down their theatrical runs, I Want To Talk had a clear path to capture audiences. However, its inability to capitalise on this window has left box office collections stagnant.

Cast and Themes

The film also features Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Pearle Maaney in pivotal roles. Its contemplative tone and themes resonate deeply with a niche audience but have yet to translate into significant ticket sales.