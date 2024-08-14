'I Want To Show Their True Acting Potential': Kangana Ranaut On Her Desire to Direct Bollywood's Three Khans - WATCH

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, during the trailer launch event for her forthcoming directorial film Emergency, expressed her desire to direct Bollywood's three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The 38-year-old actor expressed her wish to showcase their talents and bring forth their abilities as actors.

Kangana Ranaut Wants To Direct Bollywood's Three Khans (Video source: ANI)

At the event, Kangana shared, "I would love to produce and direct a film on all three Khans. I would also love to show the talented side of theirs, where they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to society." She believes that all three are exceptionally talented actors who contribute significantly to the film industry's financial success, for which they deserve continuous appreciation. Furthermore, she pointed out that these actors connect with vast audiences, fulfilling a popular need for such interaction.

Kangana noted that there exists a profound artistic depth within each of the Khans that remains largely unexplored, apart from a handful of films. She expressed her eagerness to delve more deeply into this untapped talent not only with them but also with several other actors.

Reflecting on her admiration, she named Irrfan Khan as her favourite, reminiscing, "One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irfan Khan saab. He is one of my favourite Khans and I will always miss him." Irrfan passed away in 2020 after battling cancer. Additionally, Kangana opened up about her feelings of being 'boycotted by the industry' and mentioned the challenges she has faced regarding support, collaboration, and recognition.

Emergency, Kangana Ranaut's latest project, is set against the backdrop of India in 1975 and depicts the tumultuous period when an emergency was declared during Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister. This film is scheduled for release on September 6 of this year.