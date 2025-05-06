ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Want To Do A Film Like Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Project Girlfriend': Ketika Sharma

Hyderabad: Actor Ketika Sharma is all set to entertain audiences with her upcoming romantic comedy film Single, produced under the banner Geetha Arts. Directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by Allu Aravind, the film features Sree Vishnu as the male lead, with Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the female leads, and Vennela Kishore in a key role. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on May 9, Ketika interacted with the media and shared her experiences about working on the project.

Q: How did you come on board for Single? How was it working with Geetha Arts?

A: It has always been a dream of mine to work with Geetha Arts. When I got the call for this film, I was happy that I'd finally be part of a Geetha Arts project. If Allu Aravind garu is presenting a film, it's guaranteed to have strong content. I enjoyed the story a lot - it's a very fun-filled film and a solid entertainer.

Q: What will your character be like in this film?

A: I play a character named Poorva. She's an independent and practical girl. The emotional core of the story comes through my character. Although there are some serious elements, the film is an out-and-out romantic comedy entertainer. The love story is quite interesting, and my role is very relatable.

Q: How was your experience working with Sree Vishnu?

A: Sree Vishnu garu is a wonderful person, very humble and simple. He was very supportive on set. His comic timing is very unique, and he often improvises dialogue on the spot. His performance is spontaneous. Working with him was truly a great experience.

Q: How was it working with Ivana?

A: Ivana is a beautiful person both on and off screen. Though we share only a couple of scenes together in the film, we became good friends off-screen. She's a very positive person.

Q: Your surprise dance number Adhi Dha Surprisu in Robinhood went viral. Any similar dance number in Single?

A: I was really happy with the response to the viral dance number Adhi Dha Surprisu. However, Single doesn't have a similar dance sequence. This film is all about fun and entertainment. It's a well-packaged entertainer that will make the audience laugh from start to finish.