'I Want To Do A Film Like Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Project Girlfriend': Ketika Sharma

Hyderabad: Actor Ketika Sharma is all set to entertain audiences with her upcoming romantic comedy film Single, produced under the banner Geetha Arts. Directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by Allu Aravind, the film features Sree Vishnu as the male lead, with Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the female leads, and Vennela Kishore in a key role. Ahead of the film's theatrical release on May 9, Ketika interacted with the media and shared her experiences about working on the project.
Q: How did you come on board for Single? How was it working with Geetha Arts?
A: It has always been a dream of mine to work with Geetha Arts. When I got the call for this film, I was happy that I'd finally be part of a Geetha Arts project. If Allu Aravind garu is presenting a film, it's guaranteed to have strong content. I enjoyed the story a lot - it's a very fun-filled film and a solid entertainer.
Q: What will your character be like in this film?
A: I play a character named Poorva. She's an independent and practical girl. The emotional core of the story comes through my character. Although there are some serious elements, the film is an out-and-out romantic comedy entertainer. The love story is quite interesting, and my role is very relatable.
Q: How was your experience working with Sree Vishnu?
A: Sree Vishnu garu is a wonderful person, very humble and simple. He was very supportive on set. His comic timing is very unique, and he often improvises dialogue on the spot. His performance is spontaneous. Working with him was truly a great experience.
Q: How was it working with Ivana?
A: Ivana is a beautiful person both on and off screen. Though we share only a couple of scenes together in the film, we became good friends off-screen. She's a very positive person.
Q: Your surprise dance number Adhi Dha Surprisu in Robinhood went viral. Any similar dance number in Single?
A: I was really happy with the response to the viral dance number Adhi Dha Surprisu. However, Single doesn't have a similar dance sequence. This film is all about fun and entertainment. It's a well-packaged entertainer that will make the audience laugh from start to finish.
Q: Tell us about director Caarthick Raju.
A: Caarthick Sir is a passionate filmmaker. He has a clear vision and knows exactly what he wants. He shaped this film into a highly entertaining project and made sure everyone on set was comfortable.
Q: Are you satisfied with your career progress?
A: Yes, I'm quite happy. Wins and losses are not in our hands; only our effort is. I always try to celebrate my journey rather than worry about results. I feel blessed to be working as an actor.
Q: Do you have a dream role?
A: I want to do a film like Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie, Girlfriend. Her character in that film is beautiful, and I dream of playing such roles. I also want to take up performance-oriented roles like those played by Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh.
Q: Was there any challenging scene in Single?
A: Comedy is very difficult; it's not as easy as it seems. The interval bang was particularly challenging for me, especially trying to match Sree Vishnu's timing.
Q: What are your upcoming projects?
A: I'm currently working on a Hindi film and also a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. A few more projects are in the pipeline, which the makers will announce soon.
Q: What would you like to tell the audience about Single?
A: Single releases on May 9. Please come and watch it in theatres with your families. It's the romantic comedy of the summer, full of laughter and joy that the audience needs.
READ MORE
- 'Sree Vishnu's Comic Timing Is Unmatchable In Single': Director Caarthik Raju
- Theatrical Releases In May: From Mission Impossible To Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Top 10 Movies To Watch This Month
- INTERVIEW | Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna: 'I Haven't Cooked For My Wife Yet But That Surprise Is Coming Soon'