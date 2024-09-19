ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Started Questioning Myself': Sana Khan Breaks down over Showbiz past as She Talks about Spiritual Awakening

Hyderabad: Actor Sana Khan shared her journey of leaving the entertainment industry during a recent episode of Rubina Dilaik's podcast, revealing how her career stripped her of her identity as a woman. In a heartfelt conversation, the former actor discussed her transition to embracing spirituality, breaking down as she reflected on her past choices.

Sana expressed feelings of confusion and loss, stating, "I started questioning myself—why am I not happy? I did not even realise when my journey went from full sleeves to backless." She described how the pressures of showbiz had changed her, making her feel as if she had lost herself. "The girl who used to wear salwar-kameez... when did she start wearing shortcuts and backless outfits?" she lamented, tears streaming down her face.

Rubina Dilaik offered comfort, praising Sana's spiritual journey and highlighting the inspiration she provides to many women. "What you embraced at an early stage, I am just now beginning to adopt," Rubina remarked, acknowledging the significance of Sana's transformation.

Sana also took a moment to praise her husband, calling him "a diamond in the coal," emphasising his unwavering support through her personal journey and spiritual awakening. She has dedicated herself to serving humanity and following her religious beliefs since leaving the limelight, a move she describes as deeply fulfilling.