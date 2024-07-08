'I Knew It's FOREVER': Zaheer Iqbal Shares Unseen Romantic Pic with wife Sonakshi Sinha; See Latter's Reaction

Hyderabad: Actor Zaheer Iqbal married the love of his life Sonakshi Sinha on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai, after seven years of dating. Opting for a private legal ceremony, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their dearest friends and family members. Reflecting on their journey, Iqbal now took to his social media handle to share a never-seen-before picture captured in 2017, a pivotal year where their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Iqbal shared a monochromatic picture showcasing the tender moment shared between him and Sinha, where their eyes locked in a gaze brimming with adoration.

Sharing the photo, Iqbal penned down heartfelt words in the caption, expressing his certainty in the everlasting nature of their bond. "This day. This moment. This feeling. I knew it's FOREVER. #2017," he wrote. Reacting to the post, his love Sonakshi commented, "my jaan!!! Still singing to each other… may it never stop."

While the couple basks in overwhelming support from well-wishers, there exists a section on social media expressing disapproval towards Sinha's interfaith marriage. Brushing off the negative feedback, Sinha embraces the global attention her wedding garnered, describing how people extended their congratulations, even sending pastries during her brief honeymoon in Singapore.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL, celebrated their wedding with a glamorous reception attended by prominent figures from the Bollywood industry. The star-studded event saw the presence of Salman Khan, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Anushka Ranjan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, among others.