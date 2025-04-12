INTERVIEW | Celebrity MasterChef Winner Gaurav Khanna: 'I Haven't Cooked For My Wife Yet But That Surprise Is Coming Soon'

- By Paromita Kamila

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus's Anupamaa, recently added a feather to his cap by winning the title of Celebrity MasterChef. What started as a casual hobby turned into a full-blown passion for Gaurav during his time on the show. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Gaurav shares his journey, the experience of competing in the kitchen, and what lies ahead.

Q: How did it feel to win the Celebrity MasterChef trophy?

Gaurav Khanna: It was an amazing feeling; something I honestly didn't expect. It's been a long journey. I've always tried to do better with each episode, learning and improving constantly. My competition was with myself, to make every dish better than the last. It was a true learning process.

Q: When did you first develop an interest in cooking?

Gaurav Khanna: Like most men, I barely stepped into the kitchen. I picked up survival skills while studying away from home, just enough to get by. During the COVID-19 lockdown, I started experimenting at home by watching videos. Initially, it was just a way to pass the time, but I had no idea it would become a life skill and lead me to a show like MasterChef. With the audience's love and God's blessings, everything fell into place.

Q: How did this hobby turn into a passion?

Gaurav Khanna: It truly happened after joining this show. Everyone knows how much I love eating and trying new vegetarian dishes from different places. I came here to understand what it's like to be on the other side of the table - to discover how good food is actually made. The curiosity turned into passion as I learned more about flavours, techniques, and presentation. Like sculptors removing extra clay to shape a statue, I refined my skills over time. The chefs trained us well, and I kept experimenting; sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't, but it was always a learning experience.

Q: What was it like cooking in front of renowned chefs like Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar?

Gaurav Khanna: There was definitely a bit of nervousness. Whenever you start something new, there are always butterflies in your tummy. But that's a good thing - it keeps you grounded and focused. Once I started cooking, my attention was entirely on the dish. I barely spoke while cooking, something the judges often noticed. While I'm usually fun and talkative, when it comes to work, whether acting or cooking, I give it my all.

Q: How was the competition in the finale with Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli?

Gaurav Khanna: We had a great bond throughout the show, and we still stay in touch. I knew Tejasswi even before the show, she's a good friend of my wife, Akanksha. I've known her from the time before she became 'Teja' the star. As for the others, it was my first time meeting them. I bonded really well with Usha Tai (Usha Nadkarni), Faisal Shaikh, Nikki Tamboli, and Rajiv Adatia. Nikki surprised me with how hardworking and focused she was. The atmosphere was warm, and I learned something from everyone during those three months.

Q: Have you cooked anything special for your wife, Akanksha, since winning?

Gaurav Khanna: Not yet! She eats very little and is vegan. She's also very busy with her shooting schedules. But that surprise is coming soon, when the time's right, I'll definitely cook something special for her.

Q: Any plans to open your own restaurant?

Gaurav Khanna: (Laughs) There's been some fake news about that floating around. But honestly, it's not a bad idea. I never say 'never'. This show has opened a new path for me, and I'm really enjoying it. Now, when I visit a restaurant, I look at everything differently - how the plate is set, how the base is made, the little details. Like how an actor watches a film differently, focusing on acting, direction, and camera work - I now see food that way. But for now, I don't have any concrete plans to open a restaurant. Let's see what the future holds.