'I Don't Think You Need To Remain Single': When Aishwarya Rai Debunked Marriage Stereotypes

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Aishwarya Rai, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, debunked stereotypes surrounding marriage, emphasising her belief in the institution and the balance between marriage and career. Despite her strong views, recent rumours hint at tension in her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, though neither has publicly addressed these claims.

When Aishwarya Rai Debunked Marriage Stereotypes (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in an earlier episode of the popular talk show Koffee With Karan, opened up about her views on marriage, firmly debunking stereotypes often associated with marriage. When host Karan Johar pointed out the current trend of 'crumbling' marriages and the increasing scepticism surrounding the institution, Aishwarya responded with a powerful message on the value she and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, place on their bond.

"Marriage means keeping the faith," Aishwarya stated confidently. "It's the institution both of us believe in, and that's probably why we felt at home immediately when we came together and got married within a year of it." Aishwarya's statement reflects the strong foundation she and Abhishek have built since their union in 2007.

She also touched upon a common societal cliche about delaying marriage for career progression. "The cliche that I don't agree with is when people say, 'Marriage, not yet, I want to concentrate on my career'... I don't agree with that," she asserted. Aishwarya emphasised that balancing a career and a marriage is not only possible but can be managed well. Karan Johar agreed, acknowledging her successful navigation of both realms.

Aishwarya reinforced this by saying, "Everybody can handle both. You're here as an actor to enjoy your craft, put out good work, do kick-ass work, and get that noticed. I don't think you need to remain single for that." Aishwarya, with her career spanning over two decades, stated that women can have both - a thriving career and a stable marriage.

However, despite her strong defence of marriage, recent rumours have surfaced regarding possible tension in her relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. Reports suggest that the couple may be heading toward a divorce, though neither party has addressed these rumours publicly.

