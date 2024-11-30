'I Don't Like To Be Seen With...': When Samantha's Father Shared Why He Avoided Public Appearances With Her

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, Joseph Prabhu, who passed away on November 29, once revealed the reason behind his decision to stay away from the public eye despite his daughter's stardom.

In 2023, when asked by a fan on Facebook why he was never seen with Samantha at events, Joseph candidly replied, "I don't like to be seen with celebs." His response reflected his humility and preference for a private life, even as his daughter became one of India's most celebrated actors.

Joseph Prabhu's decision to remain in the background stood out, especially as Samantha grew up in a loving Chennai-based family with her parents, Joseph and Ninette, and her brothers, Jonathan and David. While Samantha often credited her family for her grounded personality, her father's understated demeanour was a quiet yet significant influence in her life.

Samantha shared the heartbreaking news of her father's demise through a touching Instagram post. The actor wrote, "Until we meet again, Dad (followed by a broken heart emoji). The loss has deeply moved her fans and well-wishers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Joseph also openly addressed Samantha's highly publicised divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Sharing a throwback wedding photo of the couple, he wrote, "Long, long ago, there was a story. And it doesn't exist anymore!! So, let's start a new story and a new chapter."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, married in 2017 but parted ways four years later. While Samantha focused on her career and health after being diagnosed with Myositis, Chaitanya recently got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.