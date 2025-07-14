'I Don't Believe In Stardom': Indira Dhar on Casting Street Children in Oscar-Nominated Putul - Watch

When filmmaker Indira Dhar from South Kolkata began working on her debut feature film Putul, she wasn't chasing fame, stars, or the spotlight. Her focus was razor-sharp: the story and those who could tell it best. "I didn't have the money for stars. I don't believe in stardom; I believe in performance," Indira says with quiet conviction. And it's this belief that helped Putul make cinematic history, becoming the first-ever Bengali film to be in contention for the Best Picture category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Rooted in Reality, Driven by Passion

Putul, meaning "Doll" in Bengali, is a hard-hitting film that explores the lives of street children in India. Shot on real streets, using natural light and real-life backdrops, the film strips away the gloss often associated with cinema. There are no big sets, no song-and-dance routines, and most importantly, no professional actors.

Indira chose to work with non-professional performers, many of them actual street children. The result was raw, moving, and deeply authentic performances that connect with audiences. "These kids didn't act. They lived their truth in front of the camera," she says.

Indira Dhar Talks About Putul (Video: ETV Bharat)

Indira wrote, directed, and produced Putul on her own. There were no big production houses backing her, no glossy PR campaigns, and no known faces to attract media attention. What she had was her story, her clarity, and the talent of people like Mumtaz, an actress who stood by her vision from the beginning.

"Cinema is not about glamour for me. It's about telling the truth. If someone understands that, I'll work with them, regardless of whether they are a star or not," she adds.

No Songs, Just A Story

Interestingly, Putul contains no songs, an unusual choice in Bengali cinema. The only track associated with the film is Iti Maa, a promotional song composed by Sayan Gangopadhyay and sung by Emon Chakraborty and Ekjhanak Kachikancha. The track, though not part of the film itself, struck such an emotional chord that it got nominated among the top 89 original songs at the Oscars.

A Journey from Kolkata to Cannes and Beyond

Before it made its way to the Oscars race, Putul was screened at the prestigious Marche du Film segment at Cannes Film Festival, held at the Palais J Theatre. Though not in official competition, this selection required a rigorous process, especially for a regional Indian film. Indira also walked the Cannes red carpet in a traditional Bengali sari, proudly representing her roots.

Upcoming Film: Echoes of Valor

At Cannes, Indira announced her next feature - Echoes of Valor, inspired by the true story of Shukla Banerjee, the mother of a soldier who died during the 2002 war. The film stars Divya Dutta, Neeraj Kabi, Rohan Bhattacharya, and Rishabh Soni, with music by Sayan Gangopadhyay once again. "It's another story of a mother, her pride, and her pain," she shares.

The Girl from South Kolkata with a Purpose

Raised in South Kolkata and educated in a reputed convent school, Indira grew up writing short stories and performing in school plays. Her inspiration was her maternal grandfather, a passionate but unpublished writer, who encouraged her to write without any expectations. "He said, 'You should write for yourself, not for the world.' That's always stayed with me," she explains.

Indira had made short films previously, including Soch (on domestic violence), Stars, and The Green Window, all of which tackled social issues. Putul will soon be available on OTT platforms where it will reach a larger audience, giving people a chance to see a film that is not just an entertaining piece of cinema but a statement.