'I Didn't Feel A Pulse': Al Pacino Reflects On Near-Death Experience During COVID-19 Illness

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Al Pacino, known for his iconic roles in films such as The Godfather trilogy, Scarface, and Heat, shared a frightening account of a near-death experience he endured during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At 84 years old, Pacino recalled fainting while ill and being informed by a nurse that he had no pulse at one point. This unsettling moment left him grappling with the idea of death.

In an interview with a magazine, Pacino explained how his 'great assistant' Michael Quinn, sprang into action after the alarming incident. "He got the people coming because the nurse that was taking care of me said, 'I don't feel a pulse on this guy'," Pacino recounted. The actor remembered waking up to find himself surrounded by six paramedics in his living room, with an ambulance stationed outside his door and two doctors clad in protective gear. "I looked around and thought, 'What happened to me?'" he reflected on the surreal scene.

The experience, which he initially believed might signify death, sparked deep philosophical thoughts for Pacino. "As Shakespeare in Hamlet says, 'No more. To be, or not to be.' And then he says, 'No more.' Well, it's not," he mused, pondering the nature of life and death. Despite the frightening ordeal, Pacino stated that it has not altered his approach to life - "Not at all," he said.

As he continues to navigate his illustrious career, Pacino is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, and his next film, Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness, directed by Johnny Depp, which is set to be released on December 5.