'I Can't Say...': When Katrina Kaif Reacted To Claims Of Being 'Airbrushed' Out Of Family Picture By Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor's cryptic Instagram post about marriage sparked backlash from fans, reigniting past tensions with Katrina Kaif, who responded to being 'cropped' from family photos.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, is making headlines once again after she shared a cryptic post about marriage on her Instagram Story, which has drawn criticism from netizens and fans of Katrina Kaif. Neetu's post, shared last weekend, appeared to be an indirect jab at Kaif, with whom Ranbir was in a relationship for several years.

In her Story, Neetu wrote, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn't mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years; now he is a DJ."

This statement did not sit well with fans, who accused the veteran actor of unnecessarily stirring the pot. Critics took to social media to voice their outrage, questioning why Neetu would publicly target Kaif, who has largely remained out of the public eye since their breakup. One user tweeted, "Why is Neetu Kapoor suddenly dissing Katrina Kaif on her Instagram story when Kat has been minding her own business over all these years?" Another added, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup, she is still taunting her."

Adding fuel to the fire, an old interview with Katrina Kaif resurfaced, in which she responded to being 'airbrushed' out of a Kapoor family photo. In the clip, when a journalist asked her about the incident, Katrina replied, "I'm not on Instagram or Twitter, so I can't say I really know what you are talking about in that case."

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship was highly publicised, with the couple dating for nearly seven years before their breakup in 2016. Their split was marked by much media speculation and public interest, making the recent developments all the more intriguing.

