I Am Not Naive: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Responds to Criticism over Treatment Suggestion

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post about hydrogen peroxide nebulisation has caused a stir on social media. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka "The Liver Doc" said that this kind of nebulisation has adverse effects and also slammed the actor, calling her "health and science illiterate".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Prabhu lashed out at the medical professional and wrote, "Over the last couple of years, I've had to take many different types of medicines. I've tried everything I was strongly advised to take. As advised by highly qualified professionals and after doing as much self-research as is possible for a lay person like me."

She clarified that her suggestion was made with good intentions, highlighting the financial challenges many face with conventional medicine. "I am not naive enough to go about strongly advocating a treatment. I merely suggested with good intentions because of all that I have faced and learnt in the last couple of years. Especially that treatments can be financially draining and many may not be able to afford them," she said.

"End of the day, we all depend on educated doctors to guide us. This treatment was suggested to me by a highly qualified doctor who is an MD, who has served DRDO for 25 years. He, after all his education in conventional medicine, chose to advocate an alternate therapy," Samantha explained further.

Reacting to the doctor's statement, Samantha said that he should argue about the same with her doctor rather than targeting her. "A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a Doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. And I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words."

The actor also said, "Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity. I posted as someone who needs medical treatments and not as a celebrity. And I certainly am not making any money from the post nor endorsing anyone. I was merely suggesting a treatment as an option after undergoing it myself, for others who may be looking for options because conventional medicine isn't working for them. Especially more affordable options. We cannot just give up when medicines aren't working. I certainly wasn't ready to give up… "

She concluded by stating her openness to constructive dialogue between medical professionals rather than adversarial responses. "Coming back to the topic of the said gentleman Doctor, it would have been nice had he politely invited my Doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me. I would have loved to have learnt from that debate and discussion between two highly qualified professionals," wrote the actor.