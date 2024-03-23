'I Am Not a Charity': Anurag Kashyap to Charge up to 5 Lakhs to Meet Newcomers

Hyderabad: Anurag Kashyap is known for nurturing emerging talents in the film industry. Kashyap, who champions indie filmmakers on their maiden ventures, has seemingly reached his limit with individuals purporting to be 'creative geniuses' yet seeking quick fixes. Henceforth, the filmmaker will no longer dispense his time and advice gratis, instead charging fees of up to 5 lakhs for consultations.

Taking to his Instagram account, boasting a following of over 1.1 million, the filmmaker expressed his frustration with "random people" seeking his counsel without regard for the effort invested. His decision seemingly stems from annoyance with those "looking for shortcuts."

In a social media announcement, Anurag said: "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre shit. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs. That's the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the fuck away." He concluded the post specifying that payment must be made in advance.

Anurag Kashyap Declares End to Gratis Mentorship

Accompanying his statement, he wrote the caption, "And I mean it. Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts."

Throughout his career spanning over three decades, Anurag has championed filmmakers like Neeraj Ghaywan, whose debut film Masaan garnered acclaim, and Vicky Kaushal, who transitioned from assisting Kashyap on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur to becoming one of the sought after actors in Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Anurag's upcoming projects as a producer include two series, Vishpuri and Stardust, along with two shorts, Body of Fire (Bidaai) and Bobby Beauty Parlour. Additionally, Kashyap is all set to star in Aashiq Abu's Rifle Club, marking his foray into the Malayalam film industry as an actor.