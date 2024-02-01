I am like his father: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan opens up on his viral video beating student

Hyderabad: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan finally spoke out about a widely circulated video in which he was seen beating a man, Naveed Hasnain, with a shoe. Speaking to Adeel Asif on his podcast, the Pakistani singer said he apologised to Naveed, whom he refers to as his shagird (protege). He had earlier clarified the situation after being chastised on social media for supposedly putting his pupil to physical torture.

When asked about the video, Rahat told Adeel, "I did apologise to him. He began crying and asked, 'Ustaad ji (Sir), why are you doing this?" The 49-year-old stated, “Baap ka jaise role hota hai. Shagird ki baap hone ki jarurat hain. Humne woh role hi adaa ki hai (I am his teacher. I am like his father only)." He went on to claim that he has been assisting his employee's family by covering their medical bills and wedding expenditures.

In the viral video, Rahat was seen repeatedly slapping and kicking a staffer with his shoe over a 'bottle.' Many trolled him about it, which he later defined as 'pir sahab ka dum ka paani (holy water)'. In response to the trolling, the Pakistani singer stated, "He is my pupil, and I accept that I reprimanded. Later, I apologised. It was alright up until this point, but now people make fun of it. But the truth is that he had my holy water with him. People do not realise the gravity of the situation. It's a big subject for me because it concerns my spiritual guide."

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was seen beating and slapping the man, whom he claimed as his pupil. He kept saying, "Where is my bottle?" Later, Rahat described the incident as a "internal matter" involving a master and his employee. "What you've seen in these videos is about an internal dispute between a ustaad (master) and a shagird (protege). When a protege does admirably, we lavish them with praise, and when they make a mistake, we reprimand them harshly... I apologised to him at the same time," he explained in a different video that included Hasnain and his father. The O Re Piya singer further said that the individual who recorded the video was attempting to damage his image.