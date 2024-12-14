'I Am Fine': Allu Arjun Speaks for First Time after Spending Night in Jail, Wife Breaks Down as He Returns Home - Watch

Hyderabad: The past 24 hours in the life of superstar Allu Arjun have been nothing short of dramatic, almost as if taken straight out of a movie script. The actor who rose to nationwide fame with Pushpa, found himself in the midst of a legal storm after being sent to jail following a tragic incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. But after spending one night in judicial custody, Allu Arjun was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court and walked out of the Hyderabad Central Jail this morning, sparking mixed reactions and widespread media attention.

It all started with an unfortunate incident on December 4, when Allu Arjun visited the Sandhya Theatre for a screening of his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2. Large crowds gathered in excitement to see their favourite star, but what followed was nothing short of chaos. According to the police, the massive crowd surge led to the tragic death of a woman, Revathi, and injuries to her son. Authorities alleged that the actor’s actions, or rather the frenzy surrounding his presence, played a role in the tragic outcome.

In the stampede incident, the actor was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana. However, his legal team swiftly challenged the ruling, and the Telangana High Court granted him bail on the condition of a Rs 50,000 bond. Despite the relief, the actor had to spend one night in jail before his release early this morning.

As he walked out of the Chanchalguda Jail and made his way to his residence in Jubilee Hills, Allu Arjun took a moment to speak to the media. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the victim's family, reiterating that the incident was entirely unintentional. "The loss caused to the victim’s family is irreparable, and my heart goes out to them," he said in Telugu. "I have been going to theaters for over 20 years and have never faced anything like this. This was an unexpected and unfortunate incident."

Allu Arjun also assured his fans and well-wishers that he was doing fine and encouraged them not to worry about him. He further said, "I thank everyone who has supported me with love and affection. I am a law-abiding citizen, and I believe in justice.I am fine. No one should worry," said the actor.

As Allu Arjun returned home on Saturday morning, his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, became emotional. In a video here, Sneha was seen waiting outside with their children. The moment Arjun approached her, Sneha gave him a tight hug, visibly moved. Before being taken by the police on Friday, Arjun kissed a distressed Sneha on the cheek and gently held her face. Sneha was also seen standing by his side, trying to remain composed despite the stressful situation and media attention.

The incident has stirred a lot of emotions, with many public figures coming forward to offer support. Several political leaders, including Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR, condemned the arrest, expressing their belief that Allu Arjun was unfairly treated. The film industry also rallied behind him, with stars like Nani, Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan voicing their support for the actor.