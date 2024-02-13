I Am Dying to Work with Him, But...: Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar Joining Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee is back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa with its third installment. After announcing Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan joining the star cast, Bazmee revealed if Akshay Kumar too can be expected to feature in the film.

Hyderabad: Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa's third installment, has disclosed whether actor Akshay Kumar will be involved in the upcoming sequel or not. As the film ages like fine wine, anticipation grows multi-fold for the third installment. While Akshay Kumar did not feature in the second installment, fans are keen to learn if he will appear in the forthcoming sequel. The announcement that Vidya Balan, who starred in the first film, would be joining the ensemble heightened the excitement even more.

Now, in a recent interview, Anees addressed speculations about Akshay's role in the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He said, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."

Bazmee also revealed details on casting Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He recalled their previous collaboration in his film Thank You, where Vidya committed to a three-day role without reluctance. Bazmee emphasised how Vidya's immediate consent had a lasting impact on him. This initial encounter opened the path for their current collaboration, with Bazmee thanking Vidya for her kind gesture.

Regarding the film's production, Bazmee stated that the initial shoot date for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is March 10, though scheduling may change. The first in the franchise, Priyadarshan's horror-comedy classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel, debuted in 2007. Following its success and cult following, a sequel was released on May 20, 2022, starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in prominent roles and bringing Kiara Advani to the franchise. The much anticipated Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a Diwali 2024 release, promising to fascinate fans once more.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar remarked, as quoted by a news agency, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we plan to offer a cinematic experience that will honour the franchise's tradition while also providing twice the laughs and thrills for the audience."

