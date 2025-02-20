ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad To Host International Art Exhibition - Know The Date, Venue And Timings

Hyderabad: Srishti Art Gallery and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad are set to present Topographies of Tents, Terracotta, and Time, a compelling cross-cultural exhibition that brings together international and national artists to explore themes of identity, displacement, and transformation.

Featuring Venezuelan-German artist Arnaldo Drés González, Indian artist Sudhakar Chippa, and German artist Swen Kählert, the exhibition is curated by Matthew Partridge. It showcases a dynamic fusion of artistic languages and lived experiences, highlighting how place and identity constantly evolve.

Each artist brings a unique approach to the exhibition:

Arnaldo Drés González repurposes discarded materials, creating luminous pathways that reflect migration and impermanence. His installations of transient shelters symbolise his own fragmented sense of belonging.

Sudhakar Chippa expands the traditional boundaries of terracotta, crafting geometric, floating structures that evoke the rapid expansion of urban landscapes.

Swen Kählert works with fluid acrylic forms, allowing time and natural processes to shape his organic, evolving creations.

This artistic collaboration has been nurtured through a residency at Banyan Hearts Open Studio, where the artists engaged in cultural exchange and dialogue. Kählert and González explored Hyderabad's landscapes, traditions, and materials, while Chippa offered local insights, enriching their creative process. Their journey, captured through photographs, videos, and interviews, adds depth to the exhibition's narrative.

Exhibition Details

The exhibition will be open to the public from February 23, 2025, running Tuesday to Sunday, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM, at Srishti Art Gallery (#267, Road No. 15, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad-33).