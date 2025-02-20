Hyderabad To Host International Art Exhibition - Know The Date, Venue And Timings

Hyderabad: Srishti Art Gallery and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad are set to present Topographies of Tents, Terracotta, and Time, a compelling cross-cultural exhibition that brings together international and national artists to explore themes of identity, displacement, and transformation.
Featuring Venezuelan-German artist Arnaldo Drés González, Indian artist Sudhakar Chippa, and German artist Swen Kählert, the exhibition is curated by Matthew Partridge. It showcases a dynamic fusion of artistic languages and lived experiences, highlighting how place and identity constantly evolve.
Each artist brings a unique approach to the exhibition:
Arnaldo Drés González repurposes discarded materials, creating luminous pathways that reflect migration and impermanence. His installations of transient shelters symbolise his own fragmented sense of belonging.
Sudhakar Chippa expands the traditional boundaries of terracotta, crafting geometric, floating structures that evoke the rapid expansion of urban landscapes.
Swen Kählert works with fluid acrylic forms, allowing time and natural processes to shape his organic, evolving creations.
This artistic collaboration has been nurtured through a residency at Banyan Hearts Open Studio, where the artists engaged in cultural exchange and dialogue. Kählert and González explored Hyderabad's landscapes, traditions, and materials, while Chippa offered local insights, enriching their creative process. Their journey, captured through photographs, videos, and interviews, adds depth to the exhibition's narrative.
Exhibition Details
The exhibition will be open to the public from February 23, 2025, running Tuesday to Sunday, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM, at Srishti Art Gallery (#267, Road No. 15, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad-33).
For media inquiries and RSVPs, contact Selavu Kandukuri at +91 8179310208 or gallery@srishti.art.
Curatorial Insight
Curator Matthew Partridge, a Hamburg-based artist, author, and musician, brings a distinctive vision to the exhibition. As a co-founder of Westwerk, a cooperative artists’ house in Hamburg, Partridge has long championed artistic collaborations across borders. His curatorial approach is shaped by a background in literature and philosophy from Cambridge University, fostering an openness to cultural exchange and experimentation.
Meet the Artists
Arnaldo Drés González (Venezuela/Germany) is an interdisciplinary artist exploring human introspection, identity, and social tensions through video art, sound, performance, and photography. His work has been showcased at international video art and experimental film festivals.
Sudhakar Chippa (India) examines themes of urbanisation, migration, and environmental transformation. Using terracotta, wood, soil, and metal, his works explore the relationship between human progress and nature. He is the founder of Banyan Hearts, a studio and residency space in Hyderabad.
Swen Kählert (Germany) is an artist and architect, whose work traverses the fields of painting, objects, and micro-architecture. Such an experimental approach is inspired by a history of architecture and international projects like urban design in Venezuela.
About Srishti Art Gallery
Srishti Art Gallery, celebrating its 25 years of innovation in art, has been a platform of over 200 exhibitions for contemporary artists to engage with global and local themes. The theme is consistent with the gallery in its insistence on dialogue and artistic exploration.
READ MORE