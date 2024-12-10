Hyderabad: Tension at Actor Mohan Babu's House; Clash with Younger son Manoj

Hyderabad: There is tension at the residence of actor Mohan Babu in Jalpally, Hyderabad. His younger son Manchu Manoj came to his father's home along with his wife but they were stopped by the security personnel this evening.

As the security personnel did not open the gates, Manoj expressed his anger at them, saying 'my daughter is inside'. After that, they stayed in the car for a while and then broke the gates and rushed inside. However, the bouncers who came with Manoj were sent out by the police. After a while, Manchu Manoj came out with a torn shirt.

Manchu Manoj at his father Mohan Babu's house in Hyderabad. (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, amid these tensions, Mohan Babu became extremely impatient and allegedly expressed his anger at the media representatives present there. He laid hands on some representatives even as a cameraman fell under the attack of Mohan Babu's bouncers, according to reports. The bouncers locked the gate after pushing the reporters out.

After this controversy, Mohan Babu along with his elder son Manchu Vishnu was admitted to Continental Hospital. He is being treated by doctors. Mohan Babu released an audio saying that Manoj has no authority to enter his house and his younger son has defamed him. He complained that his wife was hospitalized due to this dispute. In the audio message, it was suggested that this dispute should come to an end.

Manoj filed a complaint with Pahad Sharif police on Monday evening that he was attacked in his house. On his part, Mohan Babu complained to the Rachakonda Commissioner about Manoj and his wife Maunika. Later the situation became more controversial. Today once again, the Manchu Manoj couple appealed to the Additional DGP to provide them protection.