Hyderabad: Television Actress Shobhita Dies By Suicide at Her Residence

Hyderabad: Kannada TV actress Shobhita Shivanna died by suicide in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday. The police received information that Shobhita, who was residing in the C Block of Sriramnagar Colony, Gachibowli, had died by suicide at home.

The Gachibowli police registered a case and took up the investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

The family members are making arrangements to move the body to Bengaluru after postmortem in Hyderabad.

Shobhita, who has acted in many movies along with Brahmagantu and Ninidale serials, got married last year. Reasons for her suicide are not yet known.