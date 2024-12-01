ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad: Television Actress Shobhita Dies By Suicide at Her Residence

Family members are making arrangements to take the mortal remains of Kannada TV actress Shobhita Shivanna to Bengaluru after postmortem.

File photo of TV actress Shobhita
File photo of TV actress Shobhita (Eenadu.net)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Kannada TV actress Shobhita Shivanna died by suicide in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday. The police received information that Shobhita, who was residing in the C Block of Sriramnagar Colony, Gachibowli, had died by suicide at home.

The Gachibowli police registered a case and took up the investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.
The family members are making arrangements to move the body to Bengaluru after postmortem in Hyderabad.

Shobhita, who has acted in many movies along with Brahmagantu and Ninidale serials, got married last year. Reasons for her suicide are not yet known.

Hyderabad: Kannada TV actress Shobhita Shivanna died by suicide in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday. The police received information that Shobhita, who was residing in the C Block of Sriramnagar Colony, Gachibowli, had died by suicide at home.

The Gachibowli police registered a case and took up the investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.
The family members are making arrangements to move the body to Bengaluru after postmortem in Hyderabad.

Shobhita, who has acted in many movies along with Brahmagantu and Ninidale serials, got married last year. Reasons for her suicide are not yet known.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TV ACTRESSACTRESSSHOBHITAHYDERABADTV ACTRESS SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.