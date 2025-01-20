'Humbled and Grateful': Hrithik Roshan Honoured at Joy Awards 2025 for Global Achievement

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry with his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai having released in 2000. To mark his celebrated journey, Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia conferred the Indian actor with Honorary Award for Global Achievement and 25 Years of Excellence in Cinema. The award was presented to Roshan by celebrated filmmaker Mike Flanagan on Sunday.

Introducing Hrithik, Mike said: "Tonight we celebrate an artist whose versatility and passion have shaped cinema for over two decades. From groundbreaking performances to redefining what it means to be a star, he continues to inspire and surprise us with every role. His journey is a true testament to the power of reinvention."

Roshan, visibly humbled, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. Receiving the award, the Krrish actor said: "Thank you, Riyadh. Thank you, Joy Awards. Thanks to the Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman for inviting me here from India. Thank you to Your Excellency for being the visionary that you are and for creating this magnificent evening for all of us. Thank you. I am humbled, and I am grateful for this, and so encouraged. Look at who I am with. Me holding an award amidst the great legends here; this doesn’t make sense."

Reflecting on his journey so far, Hrithik added: "It has been 25 years. It seems like a long time, but unfortunately, it has taken me 25 years to start understanding what acting is, and it’s just about now that I feel ready to take my flight as an actor, so I take this as a symbol for the hope I have in my heart and promise for the next 25 years. Hopefully, when I am back, if I am back if you will have me again, I will feel a little bit more deserving of being amidst such greatness and for such honours. Thank you so much, Shukran. May peace be upon you all."

Hrithik Roshan was the only Indian actor to receive the prestigious accolade this year, standing alongside Hollywood legends Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey, who also received the Global Achievement and Honorary Award. The winners were selected by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.