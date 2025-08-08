Huma Qureshi's Cousin Brother Murdered In Delhi Over Parking Dispute

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was brutally murdered late Thursday night in the Jangpura Bhogal Bazaar Lane area of Delhi's Nizamuddin, following a dispute over scooter parking.

The altercation took place around 10:30 PM on August 7, when 42-year-old Asif reportedly asked two individuals to move their scooter, which was blocking the entrance of his house. What began as a seemingly minor argument quickly escalated into a deadly attack. One of the accused allegedly stabbed Asif in the chest with a sharp, pointed object (poker), causing severe injuries that led to his death.

Incident Details

As per Delhi Police, a First Information Report was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two accused, identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Police stated: "A man, Asif Qureshi S/o Ilyas Qureshi, r/o Bhogal, Jangpura, aged 42 years, was murdered on 07/8/25 at around 10:30 pm following an altercation with the accused over parking of a scooter. One of the accused attacked the victim on the chest with a sharp pointed object (poker), which led to his death. Both accused have been apprehended."

Family Alleges Conspiracy

The victim's wife has alleged that the murder was not a spur-of-the-moment act, but a pre-planned conspiracy. Recalling the incident, she said: "They parked their scooty right at our gate. We asked them to move it a little to the side, but they began abusing us. Asif politely told them to park a bit ahead, but one of them shouted that he'd be back. Moments later, the boy came from upstairs and stabbed Asif directly in the chest. He began bleeding heavily. I called my brother-in-law Javed, but by the time help arrived, Asif was gone."

Asif's uncle, Salim Qureshi, also spoke to the media, saying: "Asif was 42 years old and worked as a chicken supplier for a local restaurant. I was told there was an argument over parking. Two people attacked him together." Asif was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was declared dead on arrival.

No Official Statement from Huma Qureshi

Huma or his brother, actor Saqib Saleem, have not issued an official statement to the media regarding the tragic death of their cousin. Huma is best known for her work in Gangs of Wasseypur, Maharani, and Leila. She is poised for the world premiere of her new film Bayaan at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, but surely this family tragedy will weigh on her upcoming work.

Police Continue Investigating

The Delhi Police confirmed that the investigation was still underway and they were exploring all angles, including whether the death was premeditated and whether others were involved.