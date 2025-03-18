Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 Delayed Again Amid Director Change and Budget Issues

Hyderabad: Fans of the Krrish franchise with Hrithik Roshan in the lead have been waiting for the release of the fourth installment for so many years. However, the much-awaited film is still facing various troubles due to delays, creative differences, and budget issues. The film, scheduled to release in 2023, has now been pushed back to 2026 due to its budget and related logistics problems.

A report claimed that the movie's budget had skyrocketed to a whopping Rs 700 crore, causing worry among potential studios. However, sources close to the Roshan family have rejected the figure and called it baseless. In addition, there has been a major shift behind the camera as well. It has now been confirmed by Rakesh Roshan, director of the previous films, that he will not be directing Krrish 4.

He was quoted saying in the media, "The day has come when I have to hand over the baton." Rakesh appreciates that nothing is sure but for the next Krrish, a changed vision is needed. The decision raises many questions about who will direct the film next. According to earlier reports, Karan Malhotra was set to direct the film, but it was later confirmed that both Siddharth Anand and Karan Malhotra have exited the film due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences.

After the exit of Anand and Malhotra, producer Rakesh is reportedly taking charge of helming the project himself. According to media reports, Anand, who is now completely focused on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, has not been able to match his schedule with the movie’s production timeline, further delaying the project. Despite this, Rakesh Roshan has assured everyone that Krrish 4 is still happening and they are polishing the script.