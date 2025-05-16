Hrithik Roshan Teases Massive Birthday Surprise for Jr NTR: 'You Have NO Idea What's In Store'

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took to social media to cause a stir as he hinted at a massive birthday surprise for Jr. NTR, which many believe is tied to their coming film War 2.

With Jr. NTR's birthday around the corner, Hrithik's cryptic post has led to speculation that a huge announcement or revelation related to the action-packed sequel is close. Recently, Hrithik took to his X handle to share that he is planning a massive birthday surprise for NTR on May 20, 2025.

The Fighter actor tweeted, "Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what's in store. Ready #War 2 ?"

According to reports, the makers of War 2 are preparing to launch the teaser for the movie on Jr NTR's birthday (who plays the villain in the movie). Supposedly, this teaser launch will begin a promotional cycle, which will include the trailer launch, and all other material leading up to the movie's release.

Hrithik and NTR are ready to face off in the highly anticipated spy thriller. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it also features Kiara Advani in a significant role. The movie will be released in theatres on August 14.

The sequel to Hrithik's 2019 blockbuster War, the film will see him reprise his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Produced by Aditya Chopra from the Yash Raj Films banner, War 2 is expected to a be a significant pan-India release in five languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Speaking at an event in the U.S., Hrithik shared that he was apprehensive about the project, but is now proud of how it has turned out to be. He informed that the shooting is almost over, with only one song left, which features an epic combination of him and Jr. NTR.