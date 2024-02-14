Hrithik Roshan Shares Picture on Crutches, Reflects on Fighting 'Image' Issues

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan recently experienced a muscle injury and took to Instagram to share a photo of himself on crutches. Alongside the image, he delved into a profound discussion about the true essence of strength and the societal pressure on men to appear tough.

In the image, Hrithik stands with crutches, initiating a conversation about the experiences of those who have relied on crutches or wheelchairs. He recounted a moment with his grandfather, who, despite needing assistance due to an injury, refused to use a wheelchair, driven by the desire to maintain an image of strength. Hrithik expressed his sadness at witnessing his grandfather's struggle to conceal his fear and vulnerability, highlighting the societal expectation for men to embody toughness even in the face of physical limitations.

Challenging the conventional notion of strength, he stated, "Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying 'f**k em!' That’s applicable sure. Sometimes." He further added, "But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It’s that quiet fight on the inside between you and the 'image' of you."

Regarding his use of crutches, Hrithik explained, "Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it." Despite his injury, he initiated a dialogue aimed at challenging stereotypes and promoting a more inclusive definition of strength.

On the work front, Hrithik's latest release featured him playing a fighter pilot, embodying resilience and courage on screen. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film delved into themes of bravery and determination.