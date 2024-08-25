ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Others Add Glitz to Aalim Hakim's Birthday Bash - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities gathered for a lavish birthday party of renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Saturday night. The guest list featured notable names from Bollywood, including Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Dino Morea, with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also in attendance. The event was marked by a glamorous display of fashion and camaraderie, as numerous photos and videos of the stars arriving and mingling at the venue surfaced on social media.

Hrithik made a stylish appearance in a black full-sleeve T-shirt, matching pants, and shoes, complemented by a hat and dark sunglasses. Shahid, on the other hand, opted for a classic white shirt and matching pants, paired with black shoes. Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol, coordinated their outfits, with Bobby donning a black blazer, matching pants, and shoes. Dino Morea and Imtiaz Ali also chose black attire for the celebration.

On the professional front, Bobby will be seen in the much-anticipated film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, marking his South debut. The movie, produced by Studio Green, is set in a historical backdrop 1,500 years ago and features a high-stakes battle between him and Suriya. The film, which also stars Disha Patani and Natarajan Subramaniam, is slated for release on October 10.

Hrithik was last seen in Fighter, which performed modestly at the box office. He will next be seen in the highly-awaited film War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Shahid is currently busy shooting for his film Deva, which is set to release on February 14, 2025, featuring him in a daring role opposite Pooja Hegde.