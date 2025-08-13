Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His 'First' Teachers Ahead Of War 2 And Coolie Box Office Clash

Hyderabad: As two of the year's most anticipated films, War 2 and Coolie, gear up for a box office face-off on August 14, Hrithik Roshan took a moment to honour one of Indian cinema's biggest icons, Rajinikanth. The Bollywood actor shared a heartfelt message on social media, recalling their past work together and celebrating the Tamil legend's golden jubilee in films.
Taking to his X handle just a day before War 2 hits theatres, Hrithik wrote, Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"
Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2025
Hrithik reminisced about acting with Rajinikanth as a child artist in Bhagwaan Dada (1986) and remembered the superstar as one of his first mentors. He lauded Rajinikanth's unparalleled charisma and termed him "an inspiration and a standard" for generations of actors.
The friendly act soon caught people's attention, with most appreciating Hrithik's magnanimity. One fan commented, "What a class tweet. Hrithik is such a nice person, always appreciates, supports and wishes well for others and wins hearts. I have never seen him being insecure. Best wishes for War 2." Another wrote, "A beautiful tribute from Hrithik to a true legend. Rajinikanth's 50 years on screen is a celebration for all of Indian cinema. From sharing the screen in Bhagwaan Dada to today, two icons from different eras, bound by the same passion, pure inspiration."
About War 2
War 2 marks Hrithik Roshan's return as Major Kabir, a role he first played in the 2019 hit War, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of that year. The sequel is the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and also stars Kiara Advani and Telugu superstar Jr NTR. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
About Coolie
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is all set to bring his trademark style and swagger to Coolie. The recently released trailer teased an intense, action-packed entertainer, with the superstar in a powerful new avatar. Actor Nagarjuna plays the main antagonist, while Aamir Khan reunites with Rajinikanth after nearly three decades, portraying a character named Dahaa.
The film has been granted an A (Adults Only) certificate by the censor board. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie promises high-octane drama, nostalgia, and star power.
READ MORE
- Jr NTR Opens Up On Doubts About Acceptance In Bollywood, Thanks War 2 Co-Star Hrithik Roshan For Support
- War 2: CBFC Cuts Sensual Visuals, Orders Makers To Mute 6 References In Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer
- Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses $2 Million Overseas, Hrithik-Jr NTR's Film Trails Behind