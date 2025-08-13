ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Calls Rajinikanth One Of His 'First' Teachers Ahead Of War 2 And Coolie Box Office Clash

Hyderabad: As two of the year's most anticipated films, War 2 and Coolie, gear up for a box office face-off on August 14, Hrithik Roshan took a moment to honour one of Indian cinema's biggest icons, Rajinikanth. The Bollywood actor shared a heartfelt message on social media, recalling their past work together and celebrating the Tamil legend's golden jubilee in films.

Taking to his X handle just a day before War 2 hits theatres, Hrithik wrote, Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

Hrithik reminisced about acting with Rajinikanth as a child artist in Bhagwaan Dada (1986) and remembered the superstar as one of his first mentors. He lauded Rajinikanth's unparalleled charisma and termed him "an inspiration and a standard" for generations of actors.

The friendly act soon caught people's attention, with most appreciating Hrithik's magnanimity. One fan commented, "What a class tweet. Hrithik is such a nice person, always appreciates, supports and wishes well for others and wins hearts. I have never seen him being insecure. Best wishes for War 2." Another wrote, "A beautiful tribute from Hrithik to a true legend. Rajinikanth's 50 years on screen is a celebration for all of Indian cinema. From sharing the screen in Bhagwaan Dada to today, two icons from different eras, bound by the same passion, pure inspiration."