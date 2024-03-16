Hrithik Roshan, Bae Saba Azad, Son Hrehaan Attend Farah Khan's Welcome Party for Ed Sheeran - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hrithik Roshan, Bae Saba Azad, Son Hrehaan Attend Farah Khan's Welcome Party for Ed Sheeran - Watch

British singer Ed Sheeran is in India and filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a welcome party for him. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad and son Hrehaan, joined the festivities along with a host of other stars including Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora, and others

Hyderabad: The excitement in India is palpable as Ed Sheeran, the renowned British musician, is all set for his highly anticipated performance today, on March 16. Just before his show, he spent quality time with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and their close-knit group last night on Friday. The gathering was marked by joyous moments and a strong sense of friendship as they shared anecdotes and created lasting memories.

The excitement, however, didn't end there. King of comedy Kapil Sharma hosted a magnificent celebration in honour of Ed Sheeran. Following that, Farah Khan took the reins to organize a soiree for the musical prodigy. The event was graced by a plethora of celebrities, guaranteeing a night full of music, laughter, and top-notch entertainment that won't be easily forgotten.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan, accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad and son Hrehaan, can be seen entering the bash hosted by Farah. While Hrithik opted for an all-black outfit, his girlfriend was clad in a sleeveless black crop top paired with grey pants. They posed for the shutterbugs together before heading towards the party.

Other celebrities who joined the festivities include Malaika Arora, Aryan Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria, Madhuri Dixit with Dr Shriram Nene, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, and many other notable guests. It was truly an unforgettable event.

READ MORE

  1. Jr NTR's Role in Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2 Revealed, Spin-off Considered for Future
  2. Fighter Box Office Day 25: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Actioner Mints Rs 352 Crore Globally
  3. Siddharth Anand Lauds Hrithik, Tiger for Not Using Body Double for Car Chase Sequence in War

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.