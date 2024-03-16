Hrithik Roshan, Bae Saba Azad, Son Hrehaan Attend Farah Khan's Welcome Party for Ed Sheeran - Watch

Hyderabad: The excitement in India is palpable as Ed Sheeran, the renowned British musician, is all set for his highly anticipated performance today, on March 16. Just before his show, he spent quality time with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and their close-knit group last night on Friday. The gathering was marked by joyous moments and a strong sense of friendship as they shared anecdotes and created lasting memories.

The excitement, however, didn't end there. King of comedy Kapil Sharma hosted a magnificent celebration in honour of Ed Sheeran. Following that, Farah Khan took the reins to organize a soiree for the musical prodigy. The event was graced by a plethora of celebrities, guaranteeing a night full of music, laughter, and top-notch entertainment that won't be easily forgotten.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan, accompanied by his girlfriend Saba Azad and son Hrehaan, can be seen entering the bash hosted by Farah. While Hrithik opted for an all-black outfit, his girlfriend was clad in a sleeveless black crop top paired with grey pants. They posed for the shutterbugs together before heading towards the party.

Other celebrities who joined the festivities include Malaika Arora, Aryan Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi with his wife Maria, Madhuri Dixit with Dr Shriram Nene, Farhan Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, and many other notable guests. It was truly an unforgettable event.