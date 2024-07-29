ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Enjoy Movie Date, Settle Breakup Speculations - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad were spotted entering a Mumbai theatre on Sunday. The couple was seen together after a long time. However, their outing together had put a hold on breakup rumours.

Hyderabad: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, on Sunday night, enjoyed a movie date, dismissing reports of their breakup. The two were seen arriving at Mumbai's PVR Cinemas for a screening of Deadpool and Wolverine. Their casual attire and tender gestures suggested they were still in a relationship, putting split speculations on hold.

Hrithik defied the circling split speculations by taking Saba on a movie date. The couple looked adorable together as they headed hand-in-hand for the film premiere. The Fighter actor was seen leading the way before Saba joined him on a laid-back evening out. They walked into the building as Saba gave him his phone and held his arm to walk in together.

Hrithik donned a black jacket over an olive green tee, blue jeans, and an olive green cap. Saba wore a blue baggy shirt and black jeggings. The couple's casual outfits went well with their easygoing mood. Both of them were wearing casual attire and had masks on.

The breakup rumours began after fans noticed Saba's absence at the two prior events— Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and the death of Menka Irani, the mother of Farah Khan. The split speculations rose after Hrithik was seen out and about a few times without Saba. Earlier, Hrithik was seen going out for dinner with his kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Saba, who used to go out with them frequently, was missing this time, resulting in the said rumours.

Additionally, a social media user pointed out that Hrithik, who frequently lends his support to Saba and her endeavours, did not publicly endorse her most recent song. As a result, several social media users concluded that things might not be going well between them. However, their most recent outing has dispelled all rumours for now.

TAGGED:

HRITHIK SABA SPOTTED TOGETHERHRITHIK SABA MOVIE DATEHRITHIK ROSHAN SABA AZAD

