'149 Days Of Action, Sweat, Injuries, All Worth It': Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Wrap Up Shooting For War 2

Hyderabad: The upcoming sequel to the 2019 action film War has officially wrapped production. Titled War 2, the film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal, alongside Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who makes his debut in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, the high-octane thriller is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025.

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to mark the emotional moment as filming concluded. Reflecting on the intense journey, he wrote, "Felt a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!"

He also expressed admiration for his co-stars and the crew, adding, "@jrntr sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. @kiaraaliaadvani I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & @ayan_mukerji!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day."

Roshan ended his note by saying goodbye, for now, to his character Kabir, writing, "Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025."

Jr NTR also shared his thoughts through his Instagram Story, expressing gratitude and excitement for the project. "And it's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one... It's always a blast being on set with @hrithikroshan Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2," he wrote.

Praising the director, Jr NTR added, "@ayan_mukerii has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th."

War 2, produced by Yash Raj Films, marks a major expansion in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and the upcoming Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The sequel was shot across five countries over a span of 150 days and features six major action sequences.