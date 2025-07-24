Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's War 2 Becomes First Indian Film To Release In Dolby Cinema

Hyderabad: War 2, the upcoming action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is set to become the first Indian movie to be released at Dolby Cinema in India. It's a significant event in immersive storytelling and premium theatrical experiences for Indian audiences.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 will not only debut at India's first Dolby Cinema, launched earlier this month at City Pride Multiplexes, Kharadi, Pune, but will also be released in Dolby Cinema screens worldwide, including in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other international markets. The movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

This pioneering step is part of a partnership between Yash Raj Films and Dolby Laboratories, Inc., which is committed to raising the bar for movie-viewing experience by incorporating the best in visual and audio technologies into the theatrical experience.

"YRF has always believed in pushing boundaries to deliver the most enriching cinematic experiences to its audiences. From embracing Dolby Audio in the 90s to pioneering Dolby Atmos in our blockbusters - and now, leading the way with Dolby Cinema, we remain committed to storytelling that doesn't just entertain, but transports you into the story," said Rohan Malhotra, Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films.

He added, "With War 2, we're excited to bring audiences into a new era of movie experience, one where every scene is more vivid in Dolby Vision, every sound more immersive with Dolby Atmos, and the theatrical experience more unforgettable than ever before at Dolby Cinema."

Dolby Cinema is globally recognised for offering a transformative moviegoing experience through a combination of Dolby Vision - a proprietary imaging technology that delivers ultra-vivid colours and incredible contrast and Dolby Atmos, which creates multidimensional soundscapes that move all around the audience.

Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management at Dolby Laboratories, expressed pride in the continued partnership with YRF.

He said, "Our collaboration with Yash Raj Films spans decades with many milestones. We're proud to take that legacy forward with War 2 (Hindi & Telugu) that will be available at Dolby Cinema in India and internationally from August 14th. It is also the first Indian movie to debut at Dolby Cinema in India."

"Dolby Cinema delivers an unmatched moviegoing experience with stunning visuals in Dolby Vision and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, all in an environment built to make audiences feel the full power of storytelling. This is a landmark moment not just for our collaboration, but for how cinema will now be experienced in India," Archer added.

Following its launch in Pune, more Dolby Cinema locations are expected to open soon across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal. YRF's commitment to Dolby technologies is not new. In 2020, the studio also became the first Indian music label to release Dolby Atmos Music under the album Best of YRF.

Set for a theatrical release on August 14, 2025, War 2 is poised not just as a blockbuster in terms of cast and action, but also as a trailblazer in Indian film exhibition standards.