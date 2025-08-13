'Spoilers Are No Fun': Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Urge Fans To Protect War 2's Twists

Hyderabad: With just a day left for its grand release, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have issued an appeal to audiences, media, and fans, asking them to refrain from revealing spoilers once the film hits theatres.

The action entertainer, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. In the film, Hrithik returns to the role of Kabir, a RAW agent, while Jr NTR plays elite agent Vikram. The two Indian soldiers, pitted against each other in a globe-trotting chase, promise an adrenaline-fuelled cinematic experience.

Hrithik, speaking ahead of the release, highlighted the passion and effort behind the film: "War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes. I have a request to make to all of you - media, audience, fans - please protect our spoilers at any cost."

Jr NTR, too, stresses the importance of preserving the thrill for every viewer: "When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun, and they hugely impact the film-watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone... we are counting on you."

The film also features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Advance booking for War 2 opened in India on Sunday, with reports indicating it has already registered business worth over Rs 9 crore.

Set to release on August 14, War 2 will clash at the box office with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan.