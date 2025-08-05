Hrithik Roshan Accepts Jr NTR's Billboard Challenge Ahead Of War 2 Release

Hyderabad: The countdown to one of the most awaited action entertainers, War 2, has begun, and the excitement is already sky-high, thanks to a playful social media banter between the film's leading men, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Hrithik, who reprises his role from the first film, recently took to Instagram to share a couple of striking photos of himself standing on the balcony of his home. But what truly grabbed attention was the massive billboard placed strategically below his house, featuring Jr NTR with a fiery message: "Ghunghroo toot jayenge par humse ye war jeet nahi paoge."

Responding in true Kabir style, Hrithik captioned the post with a witty comeback: "Okay @jrntr, now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2."

Hrithik also gave fans a wholesome sneak peek into the hype at home. On Monday, he posted a video of his mother, Pinky Roshan, trying out the hook step of the film's first released track, Aavan Jaavan.

"You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it! Mama you are amazing...I love you #aavanjaavan," he captioned the heartwarming video.

War 2's song Aavan Jaavan was released recently and features Hrithik and Kiara Advani in a sizzling dance number. The music is brought to life by the blockbuster team of Kesariya composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe and will see Jr NTR making his much-awaited Bollywood debut. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles. The high-octane action thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.