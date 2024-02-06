Indian Air Force Officer Issues Legal Notice to Fighter Team Over Hrithik-Deepika's Climax Kiss

Hyderabad: Siddharth Anand's latest directorial venture Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and directed by Anand himself, has sparked legal trouble due to a scene where the lead characters kiss while wearing Air Force uniforms. This scene has drawn criticism from an Indian Air Force officer, who has issued a legal notice to the filmmakers, reports suggest.

In the movie, Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Mini Rathore, and Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Throughout the story, they face personal and professional challenges, culminating in a kiss in the climax scene. However, the kiss, especially given the characters' military attire, has been deemed disrespectful to the uniform's dignity, prompting the legal action.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Fighter was highly anticipated as India's first aerial-action film, featuring Roshan and Padukone as elite fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. Despite initial excitement, the film fell short of box office expectations, earning Rs 178 crore within 12 days of release but experiencing declining collections thereafter. Alongside Roshan and Padukone, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

Written by Siddharth Anand and Ramon Chibb, Fighter is a production of Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Siddharth's firt production venture under his banner Marflix Pictures, Fighter also marks the beginning of a planned aerial action franchise.