How, When, And Where To Watch 2025 Booker Prize Live: India's Banu Mushtaq Competes With Heart Lamp In International Booker Category

India's Banu Mushtaq Competes With Heart Lamp In International Booker Category ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Published : May 20, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Indian literature has made a return to the world stage. Banu Mushtaq has made history by being the finalist for the 2025 International Booker Prize for her short story collection Heart Lamp. This is an exciting moment for Indian readers and writers, as well as lovers of regional literature, as Heart Lamp is the first-ever Kannada literature to make it as a nominee. For those anxiously awaiting to see the live winner announcement, here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the International Booker Prize. When and Where to watch it? The International Booker Prize ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at the Tate Modern Museum in London - undoubtedly the most famous contemporary art venue in the city, and recognized for culture and place around the world. How to Watch the International Booker Prize 2025 Live? The entire event will be able to stream live for global audiences so that all of the book lovers around the world can watch the winner being announced live. Time: 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday Live Stream Platforms: Official website: www.thebookerprizes.com

Instagram: @thebookerprizes

YouTube: Booker Prizes channel

Twitter (X): @TheBookerPrizes

Make sure to follow the Booker Prize handles on social media for updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments throughout the evening. India's Contender: Banu Mushtaq and Heart Lamp Banu Mushtaq is an experienced Kannada writer who depicts the harsh realities and compassionate lives of Muslim women in Southern India. Her shortlisted book, Heart Lamp is a collection of short stories, where Mushtaq draws upon thirty years of writing, particularly from 1990 to 2023. The English translation, done by Deepa Bhasthi, brought these voices to a wider global audience. The stories deal with identity, gender, community, and resistance, reflecting both social critique and deep emotional honesty. Mushtaq's nomination is a milestone in the history of Kannada literature and a celebration of the Indian literary landscape beyond English-language fiction. "It's a story of strength in silence. A world lit by the inner lamps of women's lives," said translator Deepa Bhasthi in an interview with a local media. About the International Booker Prize The International Booker Prize is awarded each year to the best book translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. It is distinct from the main Booker Prize, which is awarded to the best original novel written in English. What makes the International Booker unique is that the £50,000 prize money is split equally between the author and the translator, acknowledging the critical role of translators in bringing world literature to English-speaking readers. India's Past Glory at the Booker Prizes India has a proud history at both the Booker and the International Booker. Let us take a quick look back: Booker Prize Winners from India: V.S. Naipaul - In a Free State (1971): Although Naipaul was born in Trinidad, he was of Indian descent. In this novel, he tried to make sense of post-colonial dislocation and displacement.

Salman Rushdie - Midnight's Children (1981): A classic of magical realism; Midnight's Children has been hailed as one of the most important works of English literature and won the Booker of Bookers.

Arundhati Roy - The God of Small Things (1997): Roy became the first Indian woman to win the Booker. Roy's novel was widely applauded for its lyrical language and political poignance.

Kiran Desai - The Inheritance of Loss (2006): The Inheritance of Loss is a generational saga dealing with issues of migration, belonging, and identity.

Aravind Adiga - The White Tiger (2008): The White Tiger provided a raw, unrestrained critique of the class divide and capitalism as it exists in modern India. International Booker Prize: Geetanjali Shree – Tomb of Sand (2022): The first Indian author to win the International Booker Prize. The Hindi novel was translated by Daisy Rockwell, and it marked a significant moment in the recognition of Indian language writing. This year, Banu Mushtaq stands alongside writers across the world. Winning the International Booker Prize would not just be a victory for her as an author, but also for Kannada literature itself, and for regional Indian voices long overlooked on the world stage. If she wins, Mushtaq would become only the second Indian author ever to win this award, following in the footsteps of Geetanjali Shree. What to Expect at the Ceremony The ceremony is known for being a literary and cultural spectacle. Expect live readings, translator insights, author interviews, and the final dramatic announcement of the winner. Also keep an eye on red carpet moments and behind-the-scenes stories via the Booker Prizes' social media channels.