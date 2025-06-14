How To Train Your Dragon Cast Reveal: Who Plays Whom In Live-Action Adaptation Of Fantasy Adventure Film

Hyderabad: The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon is bringing the island of Berk to life with a new ensemble of talented actors. Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Dean DeBlois, the film reimagines the 2010 DreamWorks classic, which was loosely based on Cressida Cowell's 2003 novel. While Gerard Butler returns to reprise his role, the rest of the cast includes rising stars and seasoned actors stepping into the beloved roles.

Here's who plays whom in the upcoming fantasy adventure:

1. Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Mason Thames, best known for his breakout role in The Black Phone alongside Ethan Hawke, stars as Hiccup, the intelligent but awkward Viking teen who forges an unlikely bond with a dragon. The role was originally voiced by Jay Baruchel in the animated films.

2. Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson

Nico Parker, who appeared in Dumbo and The Last of Us, takes on the role of Astrid, Hiccup's fierce and loyal love interest. In the original animated films, Astrid was voiced by America Ferrera. Parker is also the daughter of actor Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker.

3. Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast

Gerard Butler returns to play Stoick, Hiccup's formidable yet caring father and the chief of Berk. He originally voiced the role in the animated trilogy, making him the only actor from the original voice cast to reprise his role in live-action.

4. Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch

British actor and comedian Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead) plays Gobber, the eccentric blacksmith and dragon-training instructor. The character was originally voiced by Craig Ferguson.

5. Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman

Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison portrays Fishlegs, Hiccup's gentle, dragon-loving friend. The animated version was voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

6. Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson

Gabriel Howell, known for his role in Netflix's Bodies, plays Snotlout, Hiccup's cocky and competitive peer. Jonah Hill voiced the character in the original films.

7. Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston

The Dig and Lockwood & Co. actor Bronwyn James brings to life Ruffnut, one-half of the chaotic Thorston twins. Kristen Wiig originally voiced Ruffnut in the animated series.

8. Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut Thorston

Harry Trevaldwyn, seen in The Bubble and The King, plays Tuffnut, Ruffnut's equally chaotic twin brother. Tuffnut was voiced by TJ Miller in the first two films and Justin Rupple in the third.

9. Ruth Codd as Phlegma the Fierce

Ruth Codd, who rose to fame through TikTok before starring in The Fall of the House of Usher, portrays Phlegma, a villager from Berk. Ashley Jensen voiced the character in the original film.