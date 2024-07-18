How Lucky Am I: Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Birthday Post for Priyanka Chopra

Hyderabad: On Priyanka Chopra's birthday on Thursday, Nick Jonas dropped the most adorable post for her. The American singer shared a string of pictures of his wife gushing over how lucky he is to have her. The global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 42 on July 18.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared loved-up pictures with his wife Priyanka. Along with the pictures, the singer wrote a heartfelt caption for her on the special day. His post read: "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

The singer-actor marked the occasion by sharing lovely pictures of the Desi girl with her fans. In the first picture, Chopra can be seen in a yellow swimsuit, basking in the sun. In another two pictures, she can be seen with Nick by the beach. The throwback photograph from their beach getaway shows the couple kissing in the second slide. In the third slide, we again have her solo picture, presumably taken by her adoring husband. There was also a lovely candid photo of the two holding hands on the beach.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently visited India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Both Nick and Priyanka were seen enjoying their time in Mumbai. The couple did not stay for the entire wedding festivities, leaving Mumbai after attending Friday's function.

For the unversed, Priyanka is a close friend of the Ambanis. The groom's sister, Isha was a bridesmaid at Priyanka and Nick's 2018 wedding in Udaipur. However, Priyanka missed the three-day Jamnagar pre-wedding ceremonies in March.

On the professional front, Priyanka is already back on the set of her upcoming film, The Bluff. The film also stars Karl Urban. She also has Heads of State in the works with Idris Elba and John Cena.