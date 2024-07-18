ETV Bharat / entertainment

How Lucky Am I: Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Birthday Post for Priyanka Chopra

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Updated : Jul 18, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on Thursday. On her birthday, Nick wished the global diva with an adorable post.

Priyanka Chopra with hubby Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra with hubby Nick Jonas (ANI)

Hyderabad: On Priyanka Chopra's birthday on Thursday, Nick Jonas dropped the most adorable post for her. The American singer shared a string of pictures of his wife gushing over how lucky he is to have her. The global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 42 on July 18.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared loved-up pictures with his wife Priyanka. Along with the pictures, the singer wrote a heartfelt caption for her on the special day. His post read: "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

The singer-actor marked the occasion by sharing lovely pictures of the Desi girl with her fans. In the first picture, Chopra can be seen in a yellow swimsuit, basking in the sun. In another two pictures, she can be seen with Nick by the beach. The throwback photograph from their beach getaway shows the couple kissing in the second slide. In the third slide, we again have her solo picture, presumably taken by her adoring husband. There was also a lovely candid photo of the two holding hands on the beach.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently visited India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Both Nick and Priyanka were seen enjoying their time in Mumbai. The couple did not stay for the entire wedding festivities, leaving Mumbai after attending Friday's function.

For the unversed, Priyanka is a close friend of the Ambanis. The groom's sister, Isha was a bridesmaid at Priyanka and Nick's 2018 wedding in Udaipur. However, Priyanka missed the three-day Jamnagar pre-wedding ceremonies in March.

On the professional front, Priyanka is already back on the set of her upcoming film, The Bluff. The film also stars Karl Urban. She also has Heads of State in the works with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Read More

  1. Priyanka Chopra Turns 42: The Secret to Her Success? Love, Family, and a Whole Lot of Hard Work
  2. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Land in Mumbai Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding - Watch
  3. Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Reveals How Nick Jonas Won Her Approval

Hyderabad: On Priyanka Chopra's birthday on Thursday, Nick Jonas dropped the most adorable post for her. The American singer shared a string of pictures of his wife gushing over how lucky he is to have her. The global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 42 on July 18.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared loved-up pictures with his wife Priyanka. Along with the pictures, the singer wrote a heartfelt caption for her on the special day. His post read: "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love."

The singer-actor marked the occasion by sharing lovely pictures of the Desi girl with her fans. In the first picture, Chopra can be seen in a yellow swimsuit, basking in the sun. In another two pictures, she can be seen with Nick by the beach. The throwback photograph from their beach getaway shows the couple kissing in the second slide. In the third slide, we again have her solo picture, presumably taken by her adoring husband. There was also a lovely candid photo of the two holding hands on the beach.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently visited India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Both Nick and Priyanka were seen enjoying their time in Mumbai. The couple did not stay for the entire wedding festivities, leaving Mumbai after attending Friday's function.

For the unversed, Priyanka is a close friend of the Ambanis. The groom's sister, Isha was a bridesmaid at Priyanka and Nick's 2018 wedding in Udaipur. However, Priyanka missed the three-day Jamnagar pre-wedding ceremonies in March.

On the professional front, Priyanka is already back on the set of her upcoming film, The Bluff. The film also stars Karl Urban. She also has Heads of State in the works with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Read More

  1. Priyanka Chopra Turns 42: The Secret to Her Success? Love, Family, and a Whole Lot of Hard Work
  2. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Land in Mumbai Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding - Watch
  3. Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Reveals How Nick Jonas Won Her Approval
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

TAGGED:

PRIYANKA CHOPRA BIRTHDAYNICK BIRTHDAY POST FOR PRIYANKAPRIYANKA AND NICKNICK JONAS POST FOR PRIYANKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.