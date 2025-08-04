How Lokesh Kanagaraj Convinced Nagarjuna To Play The Villain In Rajinikanth's Coolie

Hyderabad: Collaborations between directors and actors always stir curiosity. One such collaboration is the pan-India action spectacle Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. But what's generating equal buzz is the casting of Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna in a never-before-seen negative role. Interestingly, the journey of casting Nagarjuna as the antagonist Simon wasn't straightforward; it took director Lokesh Kanagaraj several rounds of persuasion before the actor finally said yes.

Speaking at the film's pre-release event, Nagarjuna revealed, "One day, Lokesh came to me and said, 'If you want me to make you a villain, I will tell you a story. Otherwise, we'll just talk movies and drink tea.' That was his opening line!"

It wasn't just a passing pitch. Lokesh, known for his meticulous approach, was persistent. "I gave almost seven narrations," the director confessed during his speech. "Convincing Nagarjuna sir for this role was a big challenge. But it was a pleasure when he finally accepted."

Coolie pre-release event (Photo: Special Arrangement)

For Nagarjuna, who's known for his versatile roles but has rarely dabbled in villainy, the decision to play Simon wasn't taken lightly. "After watching Kaithi and Vikram, I really wanted to work with this director. When Lokesh narrated the story of Coolie, I liked it a lot. I even asked him, 'Did Rajini sir accept this story?' Because in this, the character of Simon is almost like the hero of the story," Nagarjuna shared.

Nagarjuna recorded Lokesh's narration to listen to it again at home. "I suggested some changes that I felt were necessary. Many directors would brush it off, but Lokesh not only listened, he incorporated them. That's what impressed me," he said.

Rajinikanth himself was surprised when Lokesh finally locked Nagarjuna for the role. "We were searching for the right actor for years. We even sat down with one actor six times. When Lokesh said he had convinced Nagarjuna, I was shocked," said Rajinikanth in a special video byte. "Later, I felt happy. Nagarjuna doesn't do films for money. He must have taken this role because he wanted to do something different."

In the film, Rajinikanth plays Coolie, while Nagarjuna plays Simon, the antagonist. Comparing the dynamic, Rajinikanth said, "It's like Baasha-Anthony, now it's Coolie-Simon. Watching his performance, I was surprised. My Nagarjuna as Simon was amazing."

Nagarjuna described the role as one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of his career. "Even though I was given a negative role, the experience was very positive. When I saw the cut version and was told about dubbing, I thought, 'Did I really act that well?' That's the kind of impact this film had on me."

For Lokesh, the casting of Nagarjuna not only added depth to the character but also brought credibility to the narrative. "You are going to see how amazingly he acted in this film," the director concluded.

Coolie releases worldwide on August 14, and if the pre-release buzz is anything to go by, Nagarjuna's portrayal of Simon could become one of the film's biggest highlights.