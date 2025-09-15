ETV Bharat / entertainment

Harnaaz Sandhu's Journey From Miss Universe To Bollywood: How Her Path Differed From Sushmita Sen And Lara Dutta

Hyderabad: The heart of all Indians swelled with pride when Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021 at the contest organised in Eilat, Israel. The victory was historic as Harnaaz brought the crown to India after 21 long years, securing the third place for an Indian woman after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Now, almost four years later, the 25-year-old beauty queen has made her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4, alongside Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa. The action thriller, directed by A Harsha in his debut Hindi film and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

Harnaaz's Journey To Bollywood Took Longer Than Sushmita's Or Lara's

While the Miss Universe title has frequently been a launchpad for the Indian film industry, Harnaaz's entry into Bollywood has been anything but smooth. Sushmita Sen, who was India's first Miss Universe in 1994, made her move to acting just two years later with the 1996 film Dastak. Lara Dutta, who won the crown in 2000, entered with Andaaz (2003) alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, a role that was rewarded with the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award.

Conversely, Harnaaz waited almost four years before she made an entrance into Bollywood. And in those years, she encountered hardships that pushed not only her physical endurance but even her emotional strength.

Struggles With Celiac Disease And Body-Shaming

Soon after winning Miss Universe, Harnaaz experienced unexpected weight gain, the result of celiac disease, an autoimmune condition in which the small intestine becomes hypersensitive to gluten. Research has indicated that individuals suffering from the condition can easily put on weight, and Harnaaz's experience was no different.

The sudden change turned her into a victim of scathing criticism and internet trolling. In an interview with a magazine, she recalled, "I was bullied for gaining weight. It was uncomfortable and really surprising to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It's not about how you look; it's about who you are inside, how you treat people, and what you believe in."