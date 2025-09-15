Harnaaz Sandhu's Journey From Miss Universe To Bollywood: How Her Path Differed From Sushmita Sen And Lara Dutta
Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, makes her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4 after four years, overcoming struggles, unlike predecessors Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The heart of all Indians swelled with pride when Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021 at the contest organised in Eilat, Israel. The victory was historic as Harnaaz brought the crown to India after 21 long years, securing the third place for an Indian woman after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
Now, almost four years later, the 25-year-old beauty queen has made her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4, alongside Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa. The action thriller, directed by A Harsha in his debut Hindi film and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, hit theatres on September 5, 2025.
Harnaaz's Journey To Bollywood Took Longer Than Sushmita's Or Lara's
While the Miss Universe title has frequently been a launchpad for the Indian film industry, Harnaaz's entry into Bollywood has been anything but smooth. Sushmita Sen, who was India's first Miss Universe in 1994, made her move to acting just two years later with the 1996 film Dastak. Lara Dutta, who won the crown in 2000, entered with Andaaz (2003) alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, a role that was rewarded with the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award.
Conversely, Harnaaz waited almost four years before she made an entrance into Bollywood. And in those years, she encountered hardships that pushed not only her physical endurance but even her emotional strength.
Struggles With Celiac Disease And Body-Shaming
Soon after winning Miss Universe, Harnaaz experienced unexpected weight gain, the result of celiac disease, an autoimmune condition in which the small intestine becomes hypersensitive to gluten. Research has indicated that individuals suffering from the condition can easily put on weight, and Harnaaz's experience was no different.
The sudden change turned her into a victim of scathing criticism and internet trolling. In an interview with a magazine, she recalled, "I was bullied for gaining weight. It was uncomfortable and really surprising to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It's not about how you look; it's about who you are inside, how you treat people, and what you believe in."
In spite of the negativity, Harnaaz decided to use her experience to spread awareness about body positivity, self-love, and mental health. She would frequently inspire her fans to love being different and not to allow other opinions to dictate their self-worth.
Transformation And Comeback
Deciding to be in control of her health, Harnaaz embarked on a transformation journey. In October 2024, she posted a reel on Instagram showing off her fit body, captioning: "Back like I never left darling, Let's go..."
Her comeback was made possible thanks to a gluten-free diet, eliminating wheat, barley, rye, and all such foods, and a strict fitness regimen. Although she has not shared much about her training sessions, close sources indicated that she followed a combination of swimming, skipping, cycling, and homemade Punjabi food tailored to her condition.
The transformation left fans bewildered, and it also served as a turning point for Harnaaz as she geared up to join Bollywood.
The Bai Ji Kuttange Controversy
In addition to her internal struggles, Harnaaz was also involved in controversy at a legal level. Upasana Singh, the producer of the film, had lodged a complaint against Harnaaz, stating that she had broken her contract and not promoted her Punjabi movie Bai Ji Kuttange. Singh stated that Harnaaz had avoided commitment to promotional activities and refused to communicate, prompting her to claim damages through litigation.
Harnaaz, however, denied the allegations, stating that the suit was legally defective and that the promotional dates had been misrepresented. The controversy presented another obstacle for her already troubled post-Miss Universe life.
Bollywood Debut With Baaghi 4
Harnaaz has now made her foray into Bollywood with Baaghi 4, the newest instalment of the successful action franchise. The movie, which is an unofficial remake of the Tamil thriller Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu released in 2013, is not only her debut but a new chapter in her life as well.
The journey for Harnaaz Sandhu to Bollywood has been one of struggle, resilience, and reinvention. Unlike her predecessors, she had to fight through health struggles, online trolling, and legal disputes before making her big-screen debut.
READ MORE