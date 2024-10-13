ETV Bharat / entertainment

How Baba Siddique Brought Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Together after 5-Year Long Feud at His Iftar Party

Baba Siddique, a prominent politician, played a crucial role in ending the feud between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at his 2019 Iftaar party.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Baba Siddique Ended the Salman-Shah Rukh Feud
Baba Siddique Ended the Salman-Shah Rukh Feud (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Baba Siddique, the veteran politician and socialite, played a pivotal role in mending the long-standing rift between Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Their feud, which began in 2008 after a public altercation at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday party, divided the industry into two camps, causing tension among fans and fellow actors alike. For nearly five years, the two icons avoided each other, leading to a palpable void in Bollywood camaraderie.

Siddique, known for his extravagant Iftar parties that attracted A-listers from the film industry, became an unlikely peacemaker during this turbulent period. His annual gatherings were renowned for their lavish hospitality and ability to unite diverse groups. It was during the 2013 high-profile Iftar party on April 17 that the ice finally broke between the two stars.

At this particular Iftar party, Siddique orchestrated the seating arrangements to facilitate a reunion. He strategically placed Shah Rukh Khan next to Salim Khan, Salman's father, ensuring that the two stars would inevitably confront each other. The moment they hugged, captured in a viral photograph, marked a significant turning point in their relationship, signifying the end of a bitter rivalry. Following the embrace, the industry breathed a sigh of relief, as the reconciliation encouraged collaborations that had previously seemed impossible.

In the aftermath of the hug, Siddique downplayed his role, stating, "They both wanted it... Allah shows the way. I had no role to play." His Iftar parties became a symbol of goodwill, with attendance from notable celebrities to budding actors, further reinforcing the bonds between Bollywood's elite and newcomers.

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot to Visit Hospital after Baba Siddique's Murder; Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Join
  2. 'This Is the Right Time': Aamir Hints at Film with SRK, Salman, Hoping for Right Story to Unite Them
  3. NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai; 9.9mm Pistol Used In Killing; 2 Held

Hyderabad: Baba Siddique, the veteran politician and socialite, played a pivotal role in mending the long-standing rift between Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Their feud, which began in 2008 after a public altercation at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday party, divided the industry into two camps, causing tension among fans and fellow actors alike. For nearly five years, the two icons avoided each other, leading to a palpable void in Bollywood camaraderie.

Siddique, known for his extravagant Iftar parties that attracted A-listers from the film industry, became an unlikely peacemaker during this turbulent period. His annual gatherings were renowned for their lavish hospitality and ability to unite diverse groups. It was during the 2013 high-profile Iftar party on April 17 that the ice finally broke between the two stars.

At this particular Iftar party, Siddique orchestrated the seating arrangements to facilitate a reunion. He strategically placed Shah Rukh Khan next to Salim Khan, Salman's father, ensuring that the two stars would inevitably confront each other. The moment they hugged, captured in a viral photograph, marked a significant turning point in their relationship, signifying the end of a bitter rivalry. Following the embrace, the industry breathed a sigh of relief, as the reconciliation encouraged collaborations that had previously seemed impossible.

In the aftermath of the hug, Siddique downplayed his role, stating, "They both wanted it... Allah shows the way. I had no role to play." His Iftar parties became a symbol of goodwill, with attendance from notable celebrities to budding actors, further reinforcing the bonds between Bollywood's elite and newcomers.

Read More

  1. Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot to Visit Hospital after Baba Siddique's Murder; Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Join
  2. 'This Is the Right Time': Aamir Hints at Film with SRK, Salman, Hoping for Right Story to Unite Them
  3. NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai; 9.9mm Pistol Used In Killing; 2 Held
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SALMAN SHAH RUKH FEUDWHO REUNITED SALMAN AND SHAH RUKHSALMAN KHANSHAH RUKH KHANBABA SIDDIQUE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.