How Baba Siddique Brought Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Together after 5-Year Long Feud at His Iftar Party

Hyderabad: Baba Siddique, the veteran politician and socialite, played a pivotal role in mending the long-standing rift between Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Their feud, which began in 2008 after a public altercation at actor Katrina Kaif's birthday party, divided the industry into two camps, causing tension among fans and fellow actors alike. For nearly five years, the two icons avoided each other, leading to a palpable void in Bollywood camaraderie.

Siddique, known for his extravagant Iftar parties that attracted A-listers from the film industry, became an unlikely peacemaker during this turbulent period. His annual gatherings were renowned for their lavish hospitality and ability to unite diverse groups. It was during the 2013 high-profile Iftar party on April 17 that the ice finally broke between the two stars.

At this particular Iftar party, Siddique orchestrated the seating arrangements to facilitate a reunion. He strategically placed Shah Rukh Khan next to Salim Khan, Salman's father, ensuring that the two stars would inevitably confront each other. The moment they hugged, captured in a viral photograph, marked a significant turning point in their relationship, signifying the end of a bitter rivalry. Following the embrace, the industry breathed a sigh of relief, as the reconciliation encouraged collaborations that had previously seemed impossible.

In the aftermath of the hug, Siddique downplayed his role, stating, "They both wanted it... Allah shows the way. I had no role to play." His Iftar parties became a symbol of goodwill, with attendance from notable celebrities to budding actors, further reinforcing the bonds between Bollywood's elite and newcomers.