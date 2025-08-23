Bobby Deol 2.0 | How The Actor Is Shaping His Second Innings With Diverse Roles And Breaking Typecasts

Hyderabad: For decades, Bobby Deol carried the image of a typical Bollywood romantic hero, but the last few years have marked a drastic turnaround in his career. Today, the actor is in a phase that has not only brought back his star power but even demonstrated a new, forceful aspect to his craft. From redefining himself on OTT to playing major roles in big-budget theatrical releases, Bobby has re-established himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

The turning point arrived with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal (2023), in which Bobby played the villain Abrar Haque. Despite limited screen time, his menacing presence, fiery performance, and raw intensity impressed critics and raised his popularity to new heights. The media soon started referring to him as an actor in 'beast mode," a tag that best described his larger-than-life presence on screen and impactful transformation. After years of struggle, the film marked his thunderous comeback.

From Lull To Liberation

It wasn't always smooth sailing for the Gupt star. Following a lull in his career during the 2000s and 2010s, Bobby admitted in past interviews to struggling for work and confidence. But his persistence and adaptability paved the way for a new trajectory. By playing complex, often negative roles, he departed from his old romantic-hero persona.

This transformation also attracted the interest of directors, who saw new potential in him. One of them is Anurag Kashyap, who has cast Bobby in his upcoming film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage). Set to have its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, Bandar promises to showcase a side of Bobby rarely seen before.

Speaking about the actor's transformation, Kashyap revealed in an interview with a YouTube Channel, "A complete surrender for somebody who's been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he's getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, 'I want to do it.' Because he's thinking, 'I've never been asked to just be vulnerable.' He's so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked. Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theatre actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners."

The filmmaker further added, "The film is a character study of Bobby's character, but in every scene, he's sharing the screen with some incredible actor who's come for two, three scenes. There's Raj B Shetty in it, there's Riddhi Sen from Nagarkirtan, Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, Jitendra Joshi, Nagesh Bhonsle, Sukant Goel, and Ankush Gedam. And there are no junior artists in the film. They're all theatre actors, a hundred theatre actors. But he is so vulnerable and puts himself through it."

Bobby himself unveiled the first look from Bandar on Instagram, writing: "The Story that should not have been told... But it is the Official Selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our Film, inspired by True Events, is premiering at #tiff50#बंदर #Bandar #MonkeyinaCage."

A Packed Slate Of Releases

If Bandar is about artistic vulnerability, Bobby’s upcoming line-up is equally eclectic and ambitious. On September 18, 2025, he will appear in Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's directorial debut series featuring an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal. Later in the year, he will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Anil Kapoor in YRF's Alpha, the first female-led film in the spy-universe franchise, scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.

Bobby will also enter Tamil cinema with Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller directed by H Vinoth and starring Vijay in what is expected to be his final film before politics. The project, set for a January 2026 release, further expands Bobby's cross-industry presence.

Beyond Stardom

Interestingly, Bobby's appeal has always had an unusual fan following. In a throwback interview with a newswire, Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that his wife Gauri Khan's favourite romantic hero was not him, but Bobby Deol. "That's a great question. You would like to believe it's you, right? No, no, no. I think I was born when such things used to happen. I think she liked Bobby a lot. Bobby Deol. She found him very nice," SRK said, amusing fans who know him as Bollywood's King of Romance.

From being Gauri Khan's crush to becoming one of the most powerful villains on-screen, Bobby Deol's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. With Bandar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Alpha, and Jana Nayagan on the horizon, the actor is not just back; he's in beast mode, and this time, he's here to stay.