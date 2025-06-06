Housefull 5 X Reviews: Akshay Kumar's Comedy-Thriller Delivers Laughs And Twists But Divides Netizens

Hyderabad: The Housefull franchise has finally returned with Housefull 5. But this time, it's more than just a comedy. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 combines madcap comedy with a murder mystery twist, making it one of few comedies that can be called a 'comedy-thriller'. The movie has been released in two versions: Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each version will show two different endings featuring different killer reveals, and with bold marketing moves to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, the film has started to generate both interest and chatter on social media.

With a star-studded, ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many, Housefull 5 packs confusion, chaos, and comedy. The audience reactions so far on X (formerly Twitter) tell us what we need to know before we book our tickets for the mad ride.

What X Is Saying About Housefull 5

A film critic calls the film a "volcano of entertainment", praising the writing and especially the interval block and climax twist. The film reviewer was impressed by the adult comedy blended with a thrilling murder plot, though warned that family audiences may find some double-meaning jokes off-putting. The X post read: "#Housefull5 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (3.5) Housefull 5 is a Volcano of Entertainment!"

The film received a glowing 4-star rating from another user who enjoyed the film's energy and non-stop humour. They praised Akshay Kumar and noted that it's a film even family audiences will enjoy, despite its adult undertones.

"#Housefull5 is a mad ride till interval with very good suspense buildup… parrot sequence will make you laugh hard." This tweet highlights the film's ability to balance hilarity with suspense. The parrot sequence is called out as a must-watch, which suggests that the writers creatively infused slapstick with narrative relevance.

Akshay Kumar's fans were thrilled with his return to form. His vintage comic timing, especially in his entry scene and guitar sequence, has been consistently appreciated across many tweets, with one user noting: "#AkshayKumar is the king of comedy. Loving every moment of #Housefull5"

On the flip side, not everyone was laughing. "#Housefull5 - CATASTROPHIC Lazy jokes, recycled slapstick… First half is cringe, second is punishment." This harsh review criticises the film's reliance on recycled humour and illogical storytelling, calling it a franchise fatigue. Such responses highlight the risk of formula-based comedy overstaying its welcome.

"Watched #Housefull5… Film start brilliant... Goes down in middle, picks up again. 2nd half is the soul of the film!" A balanced view suggests an inconsistent but redeeming experience. The second half, especially the climax and killer twist, seems to have won back some goodwill for those unimpressed by the initial gags."

Verdict from Social Media

While reviews on X are divided, one thing is clear, Housefull 5 has got people talking. The film's blend of absurd humour, mystery, and massive ensemble energy is a rare combination in Bollywood. For those who love their comedy with chaos and don't mind the occasional cringe, Housefull 5 might be the perfect weekend watch. For others seeking fresh comedy or tighter storytelling, this might feel like more of the same. Either way, Housefull 5 has succeeded in staying true to its name as the theatre remains Housefull.