Housefull 5 Trailer: Jackie Shroff's 'Chhoti Bachhi Hai Kya' Joke And Triple Jolly Trouble Lead The Laughs

Hyderabad: The trailer of Housefull 5, the latest installment of Bollywood's most riotous comedy franchise, has finally dropped. It is an ocean of chaos, confusion, and comedy but this time aboard a luxury cruise ship. However, amidst the slapstick madness and an ensemble of stars, it's Jackie Shroff's hilarious one-liner, lipsing his own son Tiger Shroff's dialogue, that leaves the biggest mark.

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, is set to release in theaters on June 6, 2025. Featuring a cast comprised of Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangada Singh, and others, the trailer delivered on the plenty of silly, insane and confusing expectations we have from the franchise.

The nearly three-minute trailer kicks off with a grand birthday bash on a luxury yacht for a billionaire (played by Ranjeet), who intends to announce his will and pass on his fortune to "Jolly." But here lies the central twist: three men - Akshay Kumar as Julius, Abhishek Bachchan as Jalbhushan, and Riteish Deshmukh as Jalaluddin step forward claiming to be Jolly. What follows is a high-speed ride through misadventures, mistaken identities, and a mysterious murder. The billionaire ends up dead, and the three "Jollys" become suspects. To make things worse, they have no memory of the night, thanks to a suspicious drink that causes temporary amnesia.

Amidst all this madness, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff appear as quirky investigating cops. But the standout moment of the trailer comes when Jackie, with impeccable timing, delivers a punchline that riffs off his son's iconic dialogue: "chhoti bachhi hai kya". The trailer also features a classic dose of Housefull-style humour, from Akshay getting slapped by monkeys to below-the-belt jokes, visual gags, and wild costumes. Jacqueline, Nargis, Sonam, and Soundarya Sharma add glamour to the cruise-bound comedy.

Read More