Housefull 5 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Madness Returns With a Murder Twist, Streaming Details Revealed

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated teaser for Housefull 5 is out now and guarantees to take audiences on a journey full of fun, mayhem, and surprises. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The fifth installment is slated to hit theatres on June 6, 2025. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run.

With the Housefull franchise celebrating 15 years, the teaser has lots of insane energy familiar to any fan of the franchise, but with a new twist: a murder mystery drama onboard a luxury cruise. Aside from Akshay Kumar, the film includes Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and others. The ensemble cast is impressive, making it one of the largest Bollywood multi-starrers in recent years.

The teaser teases the chaos that will ensue when there are too many oddball characters together on a cruise, on top of that a killer on board. There will be chart-topping music, lavish sets, and grander scale that audiences crave from this franchise.

In addition to the tantalising glimpse into Housefull 5, Amazon Prime Video previously announced that the upcoming film would also be available as part of their post-theatrical streaming slate. While it is yet to be revealed when exactly the film will be available digitally, fans can expect to experience the laugh riot from the comfort of their own home a few weeks after the film is out in theatres.

