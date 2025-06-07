ETV Bharat / entertainment

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Shatters Records As It Becomes Franchise's Biggest Opener

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 opens to a record-breaking start, becoming the franchise's biggest opener with strong audience response across India.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy spectacle Housefull 5 has stormed into cinemas with a blockbuster opening, collecting a whopping Rs 24.35 crore on its first day in India. This record-breaking figure makes it the highest Day 1 grosser in the 15-year history of the Housefull franchise, surpassing all previous instalments by a wide margin.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.88% on Friday, June 6, 2025, with occupancy peaking at 45.65% during night shows. The film saw morning shows record a modest 13.86%, but footfalls picked up significantly through the day, afternoon and evening shows posted 28% and 28.01% occupancy, respectively.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), Housefull 5 continues the franchise's mark of high-energy slapstick humour and chaotic ensemble narratives. The fifth chapter brings together a power-packed cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, and Dino Morea, among others.

The film collected a total of Rs 40.75 crore on its first day globally. Audiences in metro cities, as well as single-screen audiences, enjoyed the blend of comedy and star value this film has.

In comparison, the previous releases opened with:

Housefull (2010): Rs 10 crore

Housefull 2 (2012): Rs 14 crore

Housefull 3 (2016): Rs 15.21 crore

Housefull 4 (2019): Rs 16.50 crore

Given the film's strong start and positive word-of-mouth, trade experts expect it to sustain momentum over the weekend, ensuring a promising theatrical run.

