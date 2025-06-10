Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: After Crossing Rs 100 Cr In India, Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Major Drop

Hyderabad: Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa, had a strong start at the box office and continued its momentum over the weekend. The film not only crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first four days but also held up reasonably well on its first Monday. However, its Day 5 performance indicates a possible slowdown, and its long-term box office fate remains uncertain.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5

After a robust weekend, Housefull 5 managed to pass the Monday test with a good collection, giving it a strong early total. However, Tuesday (Day 5) has shown signs of a dip in momentum. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.35 crore on its fifth day. While this figure could rise slightly after final collections from night shows are accounted for, it is unlikely to touch double digits. So far, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 106.85 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 24 Cr Day 2 Rs 31 Cr Day 3 Rs 32.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 13 Cr Day 5 Rs 6.35 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 106.85 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Occupancy Rates

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.50% on Day 5.

Morning Shows: 9.34%

Afternoon Shows: 20.50%

Evening Shows: 22.65%

Night Shows: 0% (yet to be out)

First Week Target At Rs 130 Crore

Currently, the film's India total stands at Rs 106.85 crore. Looking at the current pace, Housefull 5 is expected to end its first week with collections around Rs 130 crore. While this is a solid number, it may not be sufficient considering the film's hefty production budget of approximately Rs 225 crore.

Worldwide Collection

Globally, Housefull 5 has performed well, with a worldwide collection of Rs 160 crore so far, as per Sacnilk. The film's international performance is providing a cushion as it faces increasing competition and mixed to negative critical reception.

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 is a murder-mystery comedy set on a luxury cruise, featuring multiple imposters vying for a billionaire's fortune. The film was released in two versions - Housefull 5A and 5B - each with a unique climax and different killer reveal.